EL PASO, Texas — Standing mere steps from the filthy, foul-smelling trickle of water that passes for the Rio Grande running along the southern edge of downtown El Paso — the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez just a stone’s throw away on the opposite side of the river — it’s easy to see both sides of the situation.

It’s a fine line that Oklahoma National Guard troops walk every day in blistering heat while patrolling the nation’s southern border in support of Operation Lone Star, an effort aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration and the more nefarious crimes that some state and federal officials say often accompany migrants.

Perhaps few law-abiding people would disagree with efforts to reduce the amount of illegal drugs and weapons coming into the United States via foreign borders, but others insist that most migrants attempting to enter the country illegally along the Texas-Mexico border are merely searching for a better life and not planning to engage in additional criminal activity.

For the roughly 50 Oklahoma National Guard members who arrived here July 31 on the order of Gov. Kevin Stitt to offer assistance to the Texas National Guard-led mission, all of that is secondary to the focus on simply deterring illegal immigration.

Capt. Jayce Crowder is the Oklahoma detachment’s OIC, or officer in charge. He’s been in the Guard since 2010 and serves the residents of Tulsa as a member of the Tulsa Fire Department when he’s not serving in the Guard.

For Crowder, who has taken part in a couple of state active-duty missions and was stationed in Kuwait in 2019-20, the task is clear.

“Our mission is to prevent and deter illegal immigrants from coming across,” he said. “We’re here to help the Texas National Guard do their mission.”

Post-pandemic changes

The renewed focus on the nation’s southern border comes as a result of the expiration in May of pandemic-era health restrictions that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Stitt, along with most other Republican governors, has complained that President Joe Biden is doing too little to protect the border.

At a May 26 press conference announcing his decision to call up the Oklahoma troops, Stitt said it was “in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border.”

“Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation,” he said.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has said it is taking steps to address immigration but that Congress has put up road blocks.

With the support of the Department of Defense and multiple countries across the Western Hemisphere, the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State are implementing the administration's “plan to humanely manage the border through deterrence, enforcement, and diplomacy … within the constraints of a broken immigration system that Congress has repeatedly failed to fix, including by not acting on President Biden’s comprehensive immigration reform proposal,” a joint statement issued by the federal agencies in May says.

Oklahoma’s mission

Crowder said the Oklahoma Guard troops serving here — at least 10 people on the ground 24 hours a day — are in a defensive, or military, posture, not a law enforcement stance. They have no authority to arrest anyone or even physically touch them.

“Our job is to stop people from coming through our barriers, and we direct them to the points where they can go through legally,” he said, nodding to two large bridges far overhead that, combined, make up the Bridge of the Americas crossing between the two countries.

“Our job is to ask them to go to those points.”

Although most Oklahoma Guard members are not bilingual, a number of the Texas National Guard members are, Crowder said.

“It’s helpful with the way we’re postured — Oklahoma truck, Texas truck, Oklahoma truck — so no one’s very far away,” he said.

And what happens if those trying to cross the border resist instructions? That’s when federal or state law enforcement agents get involved, Crowder said.

“If they do end up going that route, if that has to happen, that would be Border Patrol or DPS doing that,” he said, referring to the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety. “We’re here to deter.”

Although Oklahoma Guard members are armed, they wouldn’t point their guns at migrants even to hold them, he added.

“We are not going to do that,” he said. “That’s here for deterrence and ‘just in case.’ We are not doing that at all.”

Yet there’s no lack of conflict or confrontation with people wanting to cross the border against their orders.

“That happens daily for us,” he said. “They’ll cut holes in the c-wire and try to cross illegally that way. Or they will put things on top of the concertina wire and try to cross that way.”

Crowder said the holes are patched with more concertina wire and that engineers with the Texas National Guard are installing sturdier fencing panels, as well.

Humanitarian concerns

Meanwhile, questions about the care and compassion afforded to migrants attempting to cross some areas of the border, many with young children, has been a focus of recent news reports.

The Houston Chronicle in July reported on emails from a Texas DPS trooper-medic to a supervisor that detailed concerns about inhumane treatment of migrants, including some who were medically distressed, along the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, about 700 miles east of El Paso.

Crowder said his troops encounter people regularly who are suffering from medical distress, particularly related to the oppressive heat.

Thursday’s high temperature in El Paso was projected to be 101 with a heat index of about 114, according to a public affairs officer with the Texas National Guard, who said the climate in the area “rivals the heat in southern Iraq.”

But humane treatment is the rule, Crowder said, adding that when necessary, “Border Patrol and DPS would get involved, and they’ll get the care they need.”

“We have medics, so we’ll get them the care they need. We will hand them water or whatever they need,” he said. “We hand people water all the time. That happens all day long down here.

“This is why you join the Army,” Crowder said. “This is why you join the National Guard in particular, since we can do state-level missions. This is just another way to serve.

“I’m happy to do it, and I know a lot of the guys here are asking to come back,” he said.

Another deployment possible

Stitt is expected to visit the Oklahoma detachment around the 21st of the month, and the troops will return to the Sooner State about a week later, although a second deployment next year is possible, officials have said previously.

That’s welcome news to some Texas officials.

“We really appreciate the support from all of the (state Guard units), including Oklahoma right now,” said Maj. Mike Perry, the public affairs officer for joint task force Operation Lone Star.

“They’re doing rotations down here just to help support what’s going on on the border. We have a lot of places like El Paso where we’re seeing a lot of higher traffic.”

Perry said the Texas Military Department and DPS have identified low-water crossings across the entire border of 1,600-plus river miles as particularly vulnerable to being breached.

“Whether they have barriers or not, we’ve had to go in and put up this extra infrastructure to help out,” said Perry, who lives halfway between McAllen and Brownsville, Texas.

He’s no stranger to the border, both personally and professionally.

“I live a mile and a half from some 30-foot Trump wall,” he said, adding that this is his fifth named mission on the border in nine years.

“There is a process, if you’re talking about migrants, of how they come and claim asylum, so what we’re doing out here in between these ports in these high-traffic areas is instructing, encouraging and, actually, from a standpoint, blocking them from coming across illegally and telling them to go to the ports,” he said.

“Our job is to get these people either to not come in or to attempt to come in in a legal fashion.”

Away from home

When not patrolling the border in eight-hour shifts, the Oklahoma National Guard troops are staying at a hotel on the east side of El Paso.

Part of a national chain, the hotel has catered to troop units previously and knows how to accommodate their unique needs, feeding them in a dining room-style manner and working with the Guard members to get their laundry done.

The Guard members said it’s some of the best accommodations they’ve experienced with the military.

That doesn’t make it easy to be away from home for 30 days, though.

“That’s probably the hardest part. It’s hard for the families. I think that’s who takes the hit,” said Crowder, who, with his wife, a therapist for Bixby Public Schools, has a 2-year-old son.

“We’re down here doing a job, and we’re busy a lot,” he said. “But the families are the ones holding it together, so kudos to them and everything they do at home.”

Senior Airman Coleise Thomas of Muskogee said she was reminded of her own children at home as she gazed off through the concertina wire at young children gathered with a growing group of adults across the Rio Grande.

“It is heartbreaking” to see those children, she said, “but that just shows me the level of desperation and tells me how bad it must be over there.”

