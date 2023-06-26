U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been pretty pugnacious since moving to the upper chamber this year, but Monday things got downright pugilistic.

Mullin responded to a Twitter challenge from Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien by proposing a mixed martial arts fight.

"MMA fight for charity of our choice," Mullin tweeted. "Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept.”

Mullin and O'Brien have been going at it since the latter testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on March 3, when the two got into an argument over who was worse — labor unions or management. O'Brien called Mullin a "greedy CEO," and Mullin told O'Brien to "shut your mouth."

Last Wednesday, O'Brien tweeted twice at Mullin. The first said: "What have you done for working people in OK @SenMullin? Last time I checked, your state ranks near the bottom in median wages. Sounds like you need to shut your mouth & get to work for the people of your state. They deserve action, not your phony 'man of the people' spiel. #Truth"

The second, a few minutes later, was with an image of Mullin, who is of average height, standing on a riser while debating 6-foot-5-inch T.W. Shannon in 2022. It said: "Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome"

An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023

On Monday, Mullin answered the second, saying "an attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing."

Mullin, 45, had three MMA fights over a six-month period in 2006-07, according to Sherdog.com. He won all three, two against a fighter with a 1-11 career record. The other fighter's lifetime mark is 11-9.

O'Brien, 51, is a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston and has been general president of the union since 2022. According to a recent Washington Post profile, O'Brien had a football scholarship to the University of Massachusetts but dropped out after one semester to drive trucks at construction sites.

Mullin, a wrestler in high school, also left college and athletics after one semester, in his case to take over the family plumbing business.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.