OKLAHOMA CITY — For weeks, lawmakers have said this year's budget agreement depended on getting a common education deal to the governor.

That happened Friday.

Without much muss or fuss, the House and Senate gave final passage to five House and four Senate bills that together form the $625 million package announced last week. The bills next go from the Capitol's fourth floor legislative chambers to Gov. Kevin Stitt's second-floor office.

Also, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, released his hold on House Bill 1934, which authorizes tax credits ultimately worth as much as $200 million to private school and home school households.

Stitt is expected to sign the legislation, having already given the agreement his blessing.

"Every year, our constituents tell us they want to see additional investments into public education," said McCall, who in previous years has blocked attempts to subsidize private education. "With the implementation of this year's education plan, the Legislature will have invested more funding into public education in the past five years than in the previous 27 years combined."

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who often seemed the odd man out in the negotiations with Stitt and McCall, got the two things he seemed to most want: putting almost all of the new money into the state's school funding formula, albeit with a few alterations to the formula, and a graduated scale favoring low- and middle-income households for the tax credits.

In a press release, Treat said negotiations "were tough and combative at times" but that he was happy with the outcome.

"We are making historic investments in public education, giving meaningful teacher pay raises, delivering maternity leave, making critical investments for school safety, and delivering choice for kids and parents in Oklahoma," Treat said.

Now the House and Senate have a week before next Friday's mandatory adjournment to finish the rest of their business, including some potential veto overrides and, they hope, a plan for spending the $12.7 billion authorized for appropriation this year.

Included in those discussions is whether to go through with tax cuts and in what form. Stitt and legislative leaders have advocated reductions, but a softening of tax revenue in the past month and the price tag of the education measures and potential business incentives may give them pause on that front.

The 5 p.m. Friday deadline for final adjournment won't apply for appropriations and budget bills because those are being run through a special session convened earlier this week, but House and Senate leadership say they still plan to finish next week.

The special session gives them more flexibility, including the option of override votes should Stitt veto any of the A&B measures.

Stitt has already vetoed more than 40 bills this session, including a handful the Senate has already voted to override. Whether the House takes them up remains to be seen.

Among the vetoes which seem to have public and legislative support for overrides is the reauthorization of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority and legislation that is said to be vital to keeping the state's college athletic teams competitive in the name, image and likeness arena.

The House and Senate each passed several other measures on Friday, including nine allocating COVID-19 relieve funds. Among those was an additional $14.5 million for the new mental health hospital being built in downtown Tulsa.

About 270 bills remain potentially in play for the final week of the regular session.

