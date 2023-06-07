The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture — OKPOP — "needs to be finished," Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said this week.

Whether it gets the $18 million in matching funds budgeted for the coming fiscal year but not yet authorized remains to be seen.

With the current special session set to expire on Monday, Oklahoma lawmakers are still trying to decide whether to meet again to clean up some loose ends left dangling when they recessed on May 26.

"The plan was to come back (Monday) and reconvene to consider overrides and the bills that weren't taken up," McCall said earlier this week. "If we come back in, it will be on Monday. We're waiting on confirmation from the Senate."

A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Wednesday that his chamber wants to come back Monday but only to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of two bills extending tribal tobacco, motor fuel and motor vehicle registration compacts.

“We anticipate the special session to be limited to the two bills concerning the tribal compacts," said Alex Gerszewski. "Those two measures have the biggest impact on the state budget for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

“Any other bills likely won’t be up for consideration in the Senate at this time. We are still discussing a potential return date with the caucus to take up these measures.”

Only business left from the special session that convened concurrently with the regular session on May 17 can be considered if the Legislature meets on Monday. That includes a handful of budget bills that were not passed in May, among them Senate Bill 22x, which authorizes spending the $18 million for OKPOP once an equal amount is raised from other sources.

The bill passed the Senate but was not taken up by the House.

"At the end of the day, we've got to find a way to finish it out," said McCall. "When you start something, you have to finish it out."

The House also left on the table bills restoring the oversight duties of the Tourism Commission and transferring $12.5 million from the Department of Mental Health to a "County Community Safety Investment Fund" for mental health and addiction treatment under the terms of State Question of 781.

McCall said SB 22x, along with the two other bills, got caught in the crossfire when the Senate voted down two House bills, one of which would have resulted in substantial pay increases for statewide elected officials. The other would have created a judicial evaluation system.

McCall said whether the Senate decides to "pull those up for reconsideration and pass them will have a lot to do with whether we hear any more bills in the House.

"If they say no to both, we're not coming in on Monday," he said.

With the Senate apparently saying "yes" to one and "no" to the other, the situation remains unclear.

The vetoed bills are a priority because of the concern that Stitt will allow the compacts to lapse at the end of the year, creating more ill will with the tribes, a likely disruption to state revenue for the budget year that begins July 1, and a legal confrontation.

Aside from the issue of how to divide revenue from tribal taxes and fees, some have raised the question of whether the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision could be interpreted in such a way as to allow the state's largest tribes to assert taxing authority over roughly half the state.

By resolution, the special session will expire Monday evening but could be extended by votes of both chambers of the Legislature.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Throwback Tulsa: Bill signed for Tulsa to get pop culture museum on May 29, 2015 October 2019 video: Taylor Hanson's speech at the OKPOP Groundbreaking OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history OKPOP history Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES