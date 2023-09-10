Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Policy wonks say budgets reflect priorities.

If so, Oklahoma gives a very low priority to enforcing its state ethics and campaign finance laws.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has six employees and a budget of about $820,000 a year, making it one of the smallest and least-funded state agencies. Its executive director is leaving at the end of the year and its online database will go dark during the middle of next year’s campaign season if something isn’t done soon.

All of this while the schemes to circumvent full disclosure grow ever more complex and the people behind them become more brazen.

“We’re obviously in a very transformative time for the Ethics Commission,” said Jarred Brejcha, a Tulsan who represents the 1st Congressional District on the panel.

Brejcha said he’s confident the commission can handle the flood of money, much of it untraceable, pouring into political contests at every level.

Others, including the exiting executive and a former commissioner, are not nearly as convinced.

“We have the expertise in the subject area. We’re aware of what these different entities are doing to put all of this money into these different races. … They’re … really kind of playing chicken with the state of Oklahoma … because they also know the commission doesn’t have sufficient money to enforce (the law),” said commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp.

Citing a continuing lack of financial support, Kemp resigned last month, effective Dec. 31, after 10 years with the commission and seven as executive director.

Charlie Laster, a former Democratic state senator from Shawnee who recently rotated off the Ethics Commission, said during his time the commissioners had to drop some cases for budget reasons.

“The Legislature really has no incentive to adequately fund the Ethics Commission,” said Laster. “I saw it when I was in the Legislature and when I was on the Ethics Commission. I don’t think it’s going to change until the people step in with an initiative petition of some sort.”

Of the commission’s $820,000 budget, $688,000 — $20,000 less than a few years ago — is appropriated. The rest of the budget comes from fines and fees, but even that is limited to no more than $150,000 a year. Anything over that goes into the state’s general fund.

By comparison, Oklahoma spent as much to send 50 National Guard troops to patrol the Texas-Mexico border for a few weeks this summer as it does in any given year to police the money spent to influence state and local government, from local school boards to the governor’s office.

Established by a vote of the people in 1990, the Ethics Commission is responsible for enforcing campaign finance and all other ethics laws and regulations, including those governing gifts to state employees and elected officials, and for monitoring the activities of lobbyists.

The commission may pursue civil penalties, but not criminal charges, against violators.

The five commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Two registered Republicans, two registered independents and one registered Democrat comprise the current commission.

Having observed the commission as a candidate, a lawmaker and a member, Laster said the commission is always on a tightwire. No lawmakers ever overtly intervened, he said, but “The unspoken truth is that the Ethics Commission was always hesitant to do something that the legislative leaders objected to.”

Which may explain the relationship between the commission and the Legislature the past few years.

In 2019, Kemp announced a new get-tough policy on unpaid fines and fees, and back it up with lawsuits against more than a dozen candidates, lobbyists and political action committees. That same year it reached a $31,000 settlement with former House Speaker Pro Tem Gus Blackwell for improper use of campaign funds.

More recently, the commission wrung a $62,750 settlement from the Republican Senatorial Committee, which was controlled by the Republican Senate leadership, and forced it to shut down over alleged contribution violations. Afterward, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma, described the violations as “mainly clerical errors,” and Treat’s caucus quickly organized a new replacement PAC.

Earlier this year, a “dark money” group agreed to pay $45,000 for failing to properly report at least $150,000 — and perhaps as much as $750,000 — used to help oust several Republican House members in the 2018 GOP primaries. The targeted representatives were at odds with Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, but McCall is not known to have been involved in the campaign against them.

Coincidentally or not, Kemp’s request this year for an additional $400,000 was ignored.

Some think Kemp’s departure may loosen the purse strings a little, but that likely depends on who the commission hires.

Another major issue is The Guardian system, the online database used since 2015 for state candidates to file reports and for the public to access them. Recently Kemp was notified the vendor hosting and maintaining the system will no longer do so after June 30.

Brejcha, a recent addition to the commission, said he thinks that problem will be worked out, in large part because no one wants to revert to filing hard copies. Whether the Legislature will come up with enough money to not only make the transition but also to upgrade it so that local reports can also be filed electronically is one of the matters to be decided.

As for enforcement, Brejcha said the commission has not always made the best use of its time and money. He wants to see more emphasis on education.

“We need to help people understand what our systems are and help them comply with the rules,” he said.

As it happens, Brejcha is one of the commission’s two independents, but before entering private business his background was in Republican politics. He served as Mayor Dewey Bartlett’s chief of staff and ran the Republican Senatorial Committee — the same PAC later closed by the Ethics Commission over what Treat termed “clerical errors.”

“I have every reason to believe we’ll be effective going forward,” Brejcha said. “We need to cast a vision of what we can do going forward. It’s going to be a different season in front of us, with potentially changes to how the reporting does occur because apparently the system is going to be different.

“There’s a lot we can do. There’s really no reason to throw our hands up in the air and say ‘There’s no way to be effective.’ It’s just going to require some working together. I believe we can get there.”

State Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, is not reassured. Blancett has tried to get tougher disclosure laws, especially for dark money, for several years. Citizens United, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that essentially opened the door for virtually unlimited independent campaign spending, is invariably cited as reason not to move forward.

“We’ve got to do something,” Blancett said. “In my experience, if the powers that be don’t want to put something in place, they don’t want to for a reason.

“I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, these are the things that cause the public — including me — to distrust government.”

Kemp said there is expertise to hold people accountable.

“What we don’t have is the funding to actually do it,” she said. “Without that enforcement of the existing law, what is there to prevent somebody from taking those risks, taking those chances on influencing those campaigns, of not reporting certain activity, or doing the kind of fly-by-night activity where they dump money into an election and then leave. Where is the consequence against doing that when you know it’s unlikely you’ll be held accountable?”

