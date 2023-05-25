Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday not so quietly overrode several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, including one that would have eliminated the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.

The 13 overrides included bills by Republicans that the governor vetoed last month in an effort to pressure the Senate to cut taxes and pass an education plan. Stitt had vowed to veto more bills until his demands were met. Lawmakers ultimately passed an education package.

“We are taking up the time of the Senate to address a veto message that appears to be nothing more than a tantrum,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he told Stitt the vetoes were beneath the dignity of his office.

One of the vetoes lawmakers overrode was that of House Bill 2820, allowing OETA to keep operating.

Stitt's veto of the bill had drawn national attention, not only because it would have shut down the nation’s most-watched public television network but because the governor said he was doing it because of programs that included references to LGBTQ+ characters and issues.

The House’s 73-23 vote to override was greeted by cheers and a round of applause.

The override vote in the Senate was 38-6.

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, said OETA is the only statewide network that airs Amber Alerts. Oklahoma was the first state in the country to have Amber Alerts, he said.

But Stitt could get another crack at OETA. He has line-item veto power over the general appropriations bill, which includes $2.9 million for the authority.

Lawmakers also overrode Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429, which allows students to wear tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies.

“After centuries of attempted genocide and erasure of Indigenous culture and tradition, Indigenous students in Oklahoma can now wear their tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies starting July 1, 2023,” said Cindy Nguyen, ACLU of Oklahoma policy director. “Tribal regalia is a symbol of resistance, resilience, and reclamation by students of their right to an education that honors their culture and heritage.”

Lawmakers also overrode Stitt’s veto of HB 2255.

Stitt said he vetoed the bill because it contained authorization for a University of Kansas specialty motor vehicle license plate. Specialty plates typically involve an additional fee, which is usually split between the state and the organization named on the plate. Three out-of-state institutions are listed in Oklahoma’s specialty plate catalog: Pittsburg State University, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.

By vetoing House Bill 2255, Stitt also blocked several other specialty plates, including one for the 45th Infantry Combat Team. Others in the bill were Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, Ally's House, U.S. Army Ranger and Clinton Red Tornadoes.

The House upheld Stitt’s veto of House Bill 1236, which would have given courts discretion in awarding court costs and expenses for legal actions under the Oklahoma Citizen Participation Act.

The act was intended to prevent the use of lawsuits or threats of lawsuits to intimidate or silence critics exercising their First Amendment rights.

Current law requires courts to award expenses to the party who successfully moves for court dismissal.

Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas favored the veto, saying the bill would have had a chilling effect on Oklahomans’ willingness to express themselves and speak the truth for fear of facing a costly lawsuit.

Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said he regretted that the upper chamber had to spend so much time doing veto overrides.

There are still bills one chamber has voted to override that the other has not taken up. It was unclear whether additional overrides would be forthcoming. The Legislature's regular session ends Friday.

