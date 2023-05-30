Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill sitting on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk is designed to create affordable housing.

After passionate debate on Friday, the Oklahoma Senate passed House Bill 1031, which would create the “Oklahoma Housing Stability Program,” by a vote of 25-19. It takes 25 votes to pass a bill in the upper chamber.

The bill would set up some guidelines for a fund, while another bill would allocate $215 million.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency would administer the program for builders of single-family homes at an interest rate as low as zero percent, according to HB 1031. The agency would be allowed to keep up to 5% to administer the program.

“The program shall fund both urban and rural housing developments across the state,” HB 1031 says.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said none of the people he represents get state-subsidized zero percent interest loans.

“Just a little over a year ago, interest rates were the lowest the United States has ever seen at two and three quarters,” Pugh said.

If we couldn’t incentivize builders to take loans at the lowest rates the nation has ever seen, “what is the state of Oklahoma doing?” he asked.

“What happens if a home builder goes out of business, doesn’t complete a project,” Pugh asked. “Where does that money go? The taxpayer eats it.”

Pugh said lawmakers were voting on a “major change” to lending policy as the state of Oklahoma was going to get into the banking business.

“I am just not for some eleventh-hour special deal, below-market rate for a group of people we say we like, because where does it end?” he said.

If the program gets funded, homebuilders will be back asking for more money, Pugh said.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, pointed out that the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency would get almost $11 million to administer the program.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said there is shortage of housing in rural Oklahoma, which makes it hard to entice a business to locate in the area.

“You know the No. 1 issue besides marijuana when I was campaigning was housing,” said Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston. “We push economic development up here like nobody’s business, but there is nowhere for anybody to live.”

Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said the state of Oklahoma has invested millions of dollars to bring in economic development to the state.

But “where are they (potential workers) going to live,” Hall asked.

He pointed out that the money to be invested in housing would be a loan, not a giveaway.

“It is an incentive to come in and build affordable housing in a program that replenishes itself year after year after year with a one-time investment,” Hall said.

