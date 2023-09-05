Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued his offensive against the Chinese government's connections to American educational institutions on Tuesday with legislation to bar U.S. universities from shared research projects with Chinese counterparts with ties to the People's Liberation Army.

As a member of the Senate Intelligence and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, Lankford has been highly critical of Chinese involvement in U.S. schools and higher education institutions.

“The Chinese Communist Party is working to undermine and challenge the U.S. — not just internationally, but on our own soil. They are creeping into our education system at the university and K-12 levels to destabilize, misinform, hack, steal, and propagandize,” Lankford said in a Tuesday press release.

"The CCP has used these connections to steal American innovation and exert political influence over students, faculty, and their families," Lankford continued. "But they’re finding new ways to engage malignly with our schools, from K-12 to universities and colleges who are often connected to the U.S. government through contracts."

The Chinese government backs or has backed several programs designed to improve its image in the United States. The extent to which those programs are used to spy and recruit is a matter of some discussion.

Last month the Biden administration extended for six months a 1979 shared research agreement with China that would have otherwise expired Aug. 27.

According to news reports, the agreement has allowed joint research in areas such as medicine and air pollution control that have benefited both countries. The agreement does not include sensitive or classified research, but as tensions between the U.S. and China have grown, opposition to renewing the pact has increased.

Lankford's bill does not specifically address the agreement but is consistent with that opposition. It is also consistent with Lankford's positions on Chinese activity in the United States.

