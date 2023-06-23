After state Superintendent Ryan Walters announced three controversial recommendations from a group of faith advisers for Oklahoma public schools, the only non-Christian listed among members of the group says he did not participate and has asked not to be named in connection to the committee.

“Prayer does not have to be legislated,” Masood Abdul Haqq said in a social media post the day after news spread that the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles issued a recommendation that Walters enforce a full minute of silence daily at every school.

Haqq said he attended part of one virtual meeting in April at the behest of a member of the Islamic community “but decided it was not for me.”

“To my knowledge, Ryan Walters was not present at that meeting, and I have never met him,” Haqq, who has served as chairman of Oklahoma City mosque Masjid Mu’min and of CAIR-Oklahoma, said in the post.

“My reason for not participating is my firm belief that there is no compulsion in religion. … The beauty of America is that nothing stops individuals from praying out loud or remembering God under every breath they take, anywhere they go. That includes schools.”

The group's origin came after a letter to the Oklahoma State Department of Education suggested the need for a “scripted, non-sectarian prayer” for use in public schools. In late February, Walters responded to that letter by announcing he would form a committee to explore the role of prayer in public education.

In addition to the minute of silence, the group recommended that a copy of the Ten Commandments be posted in every classroom and a Western Civilization course required for high school graduation. Walters did not express support for those two recommendations.

In a letter to the committee, Haqq said he consulted with advisers and came to the conclusion it was in his “best interests not to participate.”

The committee chairman, Rev. Stephen Hamilton, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond, responded to an inquiry Friday with an emailed statement:

"The Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles (OACFP) gathered a diverse group of members, men, women, religious leaders, and other citizens who are active in our Oklahoma communities. Masood Abdul-Haqq is certainly among those leaders and does great work in his many endeavors. He was a valued member of the OACFP and contributed impressively to our discussions. Like all diverse groups, it can be difficult to keep everyone together with competing schedules and demands. I acknowledge his resignation, which he communicated to me today. Our committee wishes Masood the best and we are confident that he will continue to be of great service to the many people he serves and to the greater good of Oklahoma."

Other members of the advisory group include:

Wade Burleson, a Southern Baptist leader and retired preacher in Enid who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District in 2022;

Howard Hatcher, pastor of International Outreach Ministry and Training Center in Tulsa;

Jackson Lahmeyer, pastor of Tulsa-based Sheridan.Church and founder of Pastors for Trump, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to try to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford;

Bob Linn, president of Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee;

Aiya Kelley, a Guthrie musician who ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary for Oklahoma State Senate District 20;

Jesse Leon Rodgers, president of Tulsa-based City Elders, a group of spiritual, political, and business leaders who band together in councils to “uphold Biblical values” in all levels of government; and

Derwin Romani, a community mental health advocate in Oklahoma City.

