The Oklahoma Broadband Office hosted an “Internet for All” workshop Wednesday focusing on the development of high-speed internet in the state.

The office was created in May 2022 as part of Oklahoma’s mission to make broadband internet available across the state. The office is hosting panels in 18 different communities to gather information for the office’s five-year action plan to fill gaps in internet coverage, Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board Vice Chair Jim Meek said.

Wednesday's workshop in Tulsa focused on issues including coordination with tribal nations.

“We’re giving those communities a chance to tell us what those needs are,” Meek said. “If you get broadband, are you going to use that broadband? And if you use it, how are you going to use it?”

There are potential uses for broadband beyond Netflix, such as connecting to medical services, Meek said.

“When COVID was going on, telemedicine got real popular out in rural areas,” Meek said. “But if you didn’t have access to broadband, it did you no good.”

Oklahoma ranks 45th among the states in access to wired or fixed broadband internet, according to BroadbandNow, an organization that researches broadband and compares internet service providers.

Meek said he lives in Okmulgee County and used satellite internet during the pandemic, but the service quickly became overloaded when his whole household was using the internet at the same time. He switched to broadband after signing up with an electric co-op and said his internet service improved.

The pandemic pushed the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes to identify problems within their community, such as medical and emergency services, said Charlotte Wetselline, court administrator for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes’ Judicial Branch.

“During the pandemic we’ve seen schools go to online where they weren’t in schools specifically,” Wetselline said. “Because we’re more rural, that created huge barriers, huge negative aspects, for our kids.”

The Cheyenne and Arapho tribes have established a fiber-optic training facility with Oklahoma State University that trains tribal citizens and nontribal members, Wetselline said.

The tribes intend to apply for grants related to broadband connectivity issues, but Wetselline said they did not apply for the first grant.

Tim Allen, director of communications and media relations at the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said he anticipates initial funds to be awarded late this summer.

The office currently has $382 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Allen said. More money is expected to come from different sources. Internet service providers have submitted 130 proposals on how to spend that money, totaling $4 billion.

“So there’s obviously a great need and, with this particular bucket of money, not enough to cover all of it,” Allen said.

