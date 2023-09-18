Getting state questions before Oklahoma voters could become too difficult and too expensive to be practical, people familiar with the state's venerable initiative petition process said Monday.

Speaking at an interim study requested by state Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, several witnesses said recent changes in state law compound long-standing obstacles to the ballot for those trying to take their case directly to the people.

Dollens said he wanted to shed light "on some of the tactics we've seen, not only in Oklahoma but across the country, of ways to undermine the ballot initiative process" as well as ways to "enhance … the voice of the people."

Oklahoma's 1907 constitution guarantees the right of the people to both initiate legislation (initiative petition) and override the Legislature and governor (referendum), but it leaves most details to lawmakers.

Because initiative petitions and referenda essentially circumvent the prevailing powers in the Capitol, they are not popular there. A string of successful petitions, beginning with passage of a criminal justice reform measure in 2016 and concluding with Medicaid expansion in 2020, heightened interest within the Republican majority for tightening the screws a few turns.

The prospect of a ballot measure on the full legalization of cannabis and the possibility of one on abortion rights further fueled agitation to make the process more difficult.

Michelle Tilley, who was involved in both the successful Medicaid expansion campaign and the defeated cannabis ballot measure, said legislation created during the COVID-abbreviated 2020 legislative session added considerably to the expense and difficulty of getting a petition approved and on the ballot.

That legislation, House Bill 3862, was signed into law just ahead of the cannabis proposal, State Question 820. It resulted in delays that helped keep the measure off the general election ballot and doubled the cost of printing and processing petitions, Tilley said.

"We do need to be careful about changes that we are making to the process — that we are not taking away the intent of a ballot initiative, which is to be citizen-led and accessible in order to present ideas," Tilley said.

Other states have tried more obvious ways to curb the power of ballot initiatives, such as raising the majority needed for passage, especially of constitutional amendments. The Oklahoma Legislature has considered several such items in recent years, but none has made it through the legislative meat grinder.

Most of Oklahoma's laws and constitutional provisions related to initiative petitions and referenda are long-standing. That includes the much-criticized 90-day limit for gathering the required signatures — 8% of registered voters for statutory measures, 15% for constitutional amendments.

On Monday, Dollens and Cole Allen of the Oklahoma Policy Institute argued that the brief window means only petition campaigns with deep enough pockets to hire armies of signature-gatherers have a chance to succeed.

Dollens also advocated setting a deadline for the state to verify petition signatures and requiring that state questions be placed on the ballot only during general elections. Both seemed to be pokes at the state's handling of the cannabis question.

