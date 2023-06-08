OKLAHOMA CITY — The MidAmerica Industrial Park is set to get $145 million in improvements as state leaders try to entice Panasonic to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Pryor.

In response to a request from Panasonic, lawmakers appropriated $145 million for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to fund site improvements and facility upgrades at the industrial park.

But it's unclear whether that funding, in addition to $698 million in state incentives being offered to Panasonic, will be enough to seal the economic development deal.

Panasonic spokesman Tehani Manochio said last week that the company hadn't made a final decision on whether to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Pryor.

"Panasonic is always exploring growth opportunities and evaluating ways to strengthen our business and advance the EV industry in the United States," Manochio said in a statement. "To that end, Panasonic has entered into an agreement with the State of Oklahoma that defines the eligibility and terms of the incentives under Oklahoma's LEAD Act, but there are no other specific decisions that have been made by the Company."

A company official signed an agreement with the state in April to pursue $698 million in Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act incentives, for which Panasonic could qualify if it invests $3.6 billion in the manufacturing facility and creates 3,500 new jobs within four years. But that contract says the Panasonic Holdings Corp. board has until Dec. 31, 2024, to approve construction of the battery plant in Pryor.

The company requested $245 million worth of site improvements at the industrial park, but the Legislature funded only a portion of that request through House Bill 1038x. That bill became law last week absent action from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In late May, Stitt said he was optimistic that the Panasonic deal would come together.

"I believe we're going to be able to land that project," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Commerce declined to detail the specific site work requested by Panasonic.

Preparing the industrial park for a 5 million-square-foot facility will take about 15 months. The $145 million in funding will help cover road and safety improvements to ensure that the MidAmerica Industrial Park can support the traffic that will come with operating such a massive facility, Stitt said.

"It's like building a mini city," he said.

Some of the infrastructure improvements could benefit the 80 other companies that already have operations within the park.

Making the industrial park improvements aren't guaranteed to seal the Panasonic deal, House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said on the House floor on May 24.

But if the Japanese technology company decides against building in Pryor, then the investments in the park could help the state attract another mega-manufacturing project to that site, he said.

For now, though, it's a bit of a waiting game.

"Time will tell if that (investment) truly pans out and they come," Wallace said of Panasonic.

