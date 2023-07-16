CLAREMORE — The state auditor and inspector told a group of fellow Republicans that she received unexpected pushback after her efforts to spotlight what she called Oklahoma's largest abuse of taxpayer funds.

On Thursday night at the annual Rogers County Republican Party Patriots Dinner, state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd spoke about the 2020 audit of Epic Charter Schools, as well as spending of pandemic education funds.

Byrd said she was shocked to see so many Republicans in the state want to dismiss or push down the Epic Charter School audit. While she said she is also a supporter of school choice and school tax credits, misuse of tax dollars must be exposed.

“I believe everyone would want to know about fraud, waste and abuse and work together to get it fixed, but that’s not always the case,” Byrd said. “For two years, conservatives dismissed those audit findings, and an additional $80 million was given to bad actors.

“It was never about or against charter schools, virtual education or more choice options. It was about how a company took over the schools' checkbook to the tune of tens of millions of dollars for excessive administrative costs in schools. ... When we take action on bad news, even if it is a case we’re passionate about, we get it fixed and we come back better.”

On June 27, Byrd released an audit of how the state handled federal pandemic relief money, specifically expenditures made during fiscal year 2021. The audit found several millions of dollars worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds mismanaged and determined about $29 million out of $14 billion in expenditures was questionable.

Many Republicans do not want to talk about the mismanagement of these funds, especially as some of the funding was to go toward support school choice endeavors, Byrd said.

In her speech, Byrd explained her office has to be formally asked before an audit can happen, and that request has to be specific. She said that's why the state department of education hasn’t had an audit of its administrative costs, less than 0.03% of its budget, but an audit of that spending is underway and will be released in the fall.

“We're only auditing a small portion of those funds, and those are heavily legislated,” Byrd said. “The audit will be very good educational tool for anybody who wants to know about how education dollars operate.”