The Oklahoma State Election Board now has an online voter registration system tied to its OK Voter Portal.

Start at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard.

To register online, state law requires applicants must:

• Be a U.S. citizen and Oklahoma resident who is at least 18 years old or who will celebrate their 18th birthday by Election Day;

• Have a valid Oklahoma driver's license or state identification card issued by Service Oklahoma; and

• Have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

Oklahoma residents who don't have a state-issued driver's license or identification card or who don't have a signature on file with Service Oklahoma cannot register to vote online. Those Oklahomans can fill out a voter registration application through the OK Voter Portal and mail or drop off the printed form at their county election board.

All voter registration applications are reviewed by the county election board. Once an application is approved, the voter will receive their voter ID card in the mail. The county election board will notify Oklahomans whose applications are rejected.