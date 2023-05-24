Republicans called the $12.9 billion general appropriations bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday the best they had ever seen and even historic.

Democrats allowed that it was pretty good, all things considered, but could have been a lot better.

House Bill 1004x, which must still get through the Senate and survive Gov. Kevin Stitt's line-item veto authority, includes part of a record appropriation to Common Education, a $215-million housing program, money to complete a now-$100 million veterans center at Sallisaw, $18 million for Tulsa's unfinished OKPOP museum and a lot of other stuff.

It also leaves about $1 billion in authorized spending unappropriated, which is one of the reasons some Democrats complained.

"When is it going to be time for great?" asked Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater. "That's $1 billion not going to affordable housing. It's $1 billion not going toward the (disability services) waiting list. It's $1 billion not going towards mental health in our schools.

"When I hear, 'Don't pass up the good for great,' I think, 'I want great.' This state has so much potential, but we don't believe it."

Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the Republican majority's decision not to fully appropriate authorized amounts in recent years is a reason the state has been able to accumulate the large reserves that allowed the Legislature to make some bold moves this session.

He said it will also allow the state to better weather the next economic downturn, whenever it comes.

"When I first came into office (2015), we had three down years in a row," Wallace said. "I think we had one before that."

Overall, he said, state revenue shrank by more than $3 billion.

The state has roughly that much in reserve now, and Wallace and many legislators who went through those years would like to keep it that way. That's apparently one reason the Senate refused to go along with a general tax cut — much to some House members' disappointment.

"It's been very frustrating," Wallace said of this year's budget negotiations, "but this is the absolute best appropriations bill I've ever had the privilege of working on.

The clutch of bills associated with the general appropriations bill does, however, include some targeted tax relief, including elimination of the franchise tax paid by some businesses. Also in the hopper is elimination of a quirk in the state's income tax laws that costs married couples about $25 more than individual filers.

Already on the governor's desk is a tax credit for private school and home school costs that will amount to $250 million annually when fully implemented in three years.

Wednesday's most controversial bills actually had little to do with the budget.

One, HB 1011x, ran into trouble because of unanswered questions about the $26.3 million renovation of a state-owned building near the Capitol. It finally passed with 57 votes, six more than the required 51.

HB 1023x involves a long-running controversy about the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality's building in downtown Oklahoma City and the building's structurally unsound parking garage. HB 1023x, which got just 52 votes, would revoke permission to sell the building and allow the garage to be demolished.

HB 1022x, which would create a judicial evaluation commission, got the minimum 51 votes.

HB 1004x, the general appropriations bill, ultimately passed 80-21, with two Republicans voting against it and one Democrat for it.

Appropriations and budget bills for the fiscal year that begins July 1 are being handled through a concurrent special session to give the Legislature more flexibility in the face of Friday's 5 p.m. deadline for adjourning this year's regular session.

