OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call for a special session to cut the personal income tax got a warm welcome from House Speaker Charles McCall.

“We work for the people of the state of Oklahoma,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “We have to consider them first and foremost. They are still experiencing high levels of inflation in their personal budgets, and we should give them a tax break.”

McCall talked to reporters on Thursday about Stitt’s call for an Oct. 3 special session to reduce the income tax and find a pathway toward eliminating it entirely, among other things.

On Wednesday, McCall’s counterpart in the Senate, Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, was critical of the idea, saying elimination of the tax would reduce annual state revenues by $4 billion. Treat invited Stitt to an Oct. 3 Senate Appropriations Committee meeting to explain his plan and outline what services he would cut or what other taxes he would increase to make up the difference.

The lower chamber has passed numerous tax cuts, but the bills died in the Senate.

“We are not considering taking the rate to zero immediately,” McCall said. “That is not what the governor asked for, either. I think the governor has asked for a path to zero. There needs to be a cut right now. We can afford it. We should do it. It is long overdue.”

In the past, the state has lowered the personal income tax and cut the corporate rate, McCall said, yet “our revenues are still very strong.”

“When you lower taxes, people spend more and more tax revenue is collected in other areas,” he said.

McCall said the state has been on a positive trajectory for years and has enough in savings to reduce the personal income tax rate.

The state “could easily afford” an income tax reduction, although it might take future legislative sessions to come up with a plan to eliminate the tax, McCall said.

While Treat called Stitt’s list of items to consider in special session vague, McCall said he thought the call was pretty straightforward.

Treat was also critical of Stitt for not giving him notice prior to issuing the call for a special session.

McCall said he knew a special session was in the works but didn’t have the exact date until Stitt issued the call.



