OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats on Tuesday asked Speaker Charles McCall to begin the process of impeaching State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, asked McCall to form a bipartisan special committee to investigate Walters, a Republican whose rhetoric is being blamed by some for school bomb threats in the Tulsa area.

“Leader Munson did not discuss this issue of impeachment with me before holding a press conference,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “Impeachment is not something that should be taken lightly, and a call by a group of House Democrats seems to be more of a 'ready, fire, aim' approach.”

House Democrats held a Capitol press conference to publicize a list of their complaints about Walters.

Munson cited Walters “consistent pattern of inflammatory language aimed at our public education teachers, outright lies and targeted attacks on local control, along with a continued criminal investigation into the potential financial mismanagement of State Department of Education funds, and continued refusal to cooperate in good faith with lawmakers.”

She cited several instances in which special House committees have been used to conduct investigations.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said she and other lawmakers are receiving daily text messages, emails and phone calls demanding that lawmakers take action.

“Our teachers have been subject to frequent attacks, and the constant barrage of insults and lies lodged at them and against them ... created (an even more) dire teacher shortage,” Provenzano said.

Provenzano said colleges and universities have also come under fire, with Walters commenting that students should not attend them.

Vendors contracts have been renewed late while a delay in the notification of Title 1 federal dollars has put districts in hiring and budget crunches, she said.

“The lack of application for federal competitive grants has potentially cost the state $272 million,” Provenzano said.

Finally, Walters needs to explain why he mismanaged federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, called GEER, she said. Walters gave blanket approval for spending without a stitch of oversight, she said.

“It is time we stand up together regardless of party and take the time to investigate and ask do these behaviors suggest incompetence, corruption, lack of moral turpitude, or a willful neglect of duty?” she said. “It sure feels like it, but now we need the facts all in one spot to determine what needs to be done next and to support and protect our public education systems.”

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said her caucus supports the call for a special bipartisan committee to investigate Walters, saying the bomb threats are a “direct result of reckless rhetoric and must be addressed.”

Elective state officers can be impeached for: willful neglect of duty, corruption in office, habitual drunkenness, incompetency or any offense involving moral turpitude committed while in office, according to Article VIII of the Oklahoma Constitution.

If the House votes to impeach, a trial is held in the Senate and requires the concurrence of two-thirds of the senators present, according to the Oklahoma Constitution.

“These liberal Democrats will stop at nothing to defend their union bosses and push a radical agenda on our kids,” said Dan Isett, Oklahoma State Department of Education communications director. “In seeking to remove a popularly elected constitutional officer, they represent a direct threat to our democracy. It’s shameful, and Oklahomans won’t be fooled.

“Superintendent Walters is fighting to ensure Oklahoma parents have a place at the table and Oklahoma kids have a brighter future.”

Walters defeated Democrat Jena Nelson with 56.78% of the vote on Nov. 8, 2022.

Walters recently has been highly critical of Tulsa Public Schools for academic performance and financial management. It led to the resignation of Superintendent Deborah Gist.

