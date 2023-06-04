Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. easily won re-election on Saturday, according to unofficial election results.

Hoskin received 10,556 votes or 62.86%, according to final, unofficial results listed by the Cherokee Phoenix, the tribe's newspaper.

Hoskin will now serve a second, four-year term after first being elected in 2019.

Cara Cowan Watts finished second with 4,008 votes or 23.88%. Two other candidates finished with less than 10% of the vote, according to the newspaper.

Incumbent Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner also was re-elected with 10,301 votes or 61.54%.

David Walkingstick finished second in that race with 4901 votes or 29.28%.

Three tribal council seat races will advance to a July 8 runoff election after no candidate was able to obtain 50% of the vote.

Those seats and top finishers who will advance are:

District 1: Sasha BlackFox-Qualls, 658 votes (44.46%); Dale Glory, 578 votes (39.05%).

District 3: Lisa Robison Hall, 484 votes (43.33%); Sara Drywater Barnett, 322 votes (28.83%).

District 8: Codey Poindexter, 314 votes (39.30%); Jillian Decker, 164 votes (20.53%).

Other tribal council seats were won outright. The winners are:

District 6: Daryl Legg (incumbent), 854 votes (76.18%).

District 12: Dora Patzkowski (incumbent), 570 votes (80.97%).

District 13: Joe Deere (incumbent), 517 votes (79.42%).

District 14: Kevin Easley Jr., 846 votes (74.93%).

At-Large: Julia Coates (incumbent), 2,620 votes (72.62%).

The Cherokee Nation has more than 450,000 citizens.

Its reservation spans 14 counties in northeast Oklahoma: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.