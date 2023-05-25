Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In an unusual move, the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives passed and sent to the governor on Thursday legislation that significantly alters state charter school laws and expands the power of the Statewide Charter School Board.

Senate Bill 516, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, reconstitutes the Statewide Charter School Board and gives it full authority over all charter schools, including virtual charter schools. The current state virtual school board will be abolished if Gov. Kevin Stitt signs SB 516.

Bills are not usually voted upon by the state House and Senate on the same day, but with this year's regular legislative session ending Friday, the House suspended its rules in order to expedite SB 516 and several other measures.

SB 516 passed 68-27 with no discussion or debate as a handful of rural Republicans joined most Democrats in opposition.

Among other things, the bill would change what entities can sponsor charter schools by removing CareerTech districts and the State Board of Education and adding the new Statewide Charter School Board and all public and private colleges and universities.

It is unclear whether this would open the door for state-supported religion-affiliated schools sponsored by a private college or university.

The bill also would give local school boards what amounts to the right of first refusal on charter school applications. Applications turned down by a local board could then be taken up by a college or university or the statewide board.

Appointments to the new board would need to be made by Oct. 31.

Unlike the State Board of Education, whose members are appointed solely by the governor with the state superintendent of public instruction an ex officio member, the Statewide Charter School Board would be made up of three gubernatorial appointees and two appointees each by the Senate president pro tem and the speaker of the House, plus the state superintendent and the state auditor and inspector or their designees.

The current Statewide Virtual Charter School Board would be dissolved effective July 1, 2024, with the new board as its successor.

Also Friday, the House gave final passage to Senate Joint Resolution 22, the Legislature's annual approval or disapproval of administrative rules submitted by state agencies.

Of particular note, SJR 22 did not approve — but did not specifically disapprove, as was the case with some others — rules dealing with a statewide health information exchange and rules submitted by the Department of Education.

As a result, the fate of those rules is deferred to Stitt.

The House is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the final day of this year's regular session and for the special session into which this year's appropriations bills have been funneled.

Final adjournment of the special session is not required Friday.

