The Oklahoma House and Senate passed and sent to the governor on Monday a three-piece, $218.6 million incentive package believed to be for a solar panel manufacturing facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola.

Also sent to the governor was a $10.8 million supplemental appropriation to continue work on a new veterans home at Sallisaw.

Senate Bill 1177 establishes the parameters for the Perform Fund, which would make available up to $180 million in rebates to the manufacturer, which is unnamed in the legislation but reported to be Italian multinational sustainable energy innovations business Enel.

Enel already has offices in Oklahoma City and a large investment in western Oklahoma wind farms.

The bill would allow Enel to recover up to 10% of its capital expenditures and/or payroll with a minimum required investment of $1 billion. An investment of $1.8 billion over 10 years would be required for payment of the full $180 million.

The bill passed the House 81-19, with all but one of the "nay" votes cast by Republicans.

SB 1179, which passed the House 79-18, would make the actual $180 million appropriation for SB 1177's incentive program.

Both bills passed the Senate last week.

A companion piece, HB 2888, passed the Senate 43-4 on Monday, again with the opposition from Republicans. The bill would provide $38.6 million through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for water and sewer improvements at the Tulsa Port of Inola related to the bid for the Enel plant.

HB 2888 passed the House last week.

The Senate also passed and sent to the governor on Monday HB 2887, which includes the $10.8 million supplemental appropriation for the over-budget veterans home. The project is expected to get another $10.8 million in the regular fiscal year 2024 budget, which is due out over the next two weeks, to cover overruns the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has blamed on design flaws.

Discussed at length but ultimately laid over until Tuesday was HB 1976, a measure whose meaning and purpose were hotly disputed by author Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, and several Democrats.

The bill essentially would put the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in the counterintelligence business by authorizing the state public safety commissioner to "assign personnel within the Department of Public Safety to:

• Collect information concerning the activity and identity of individuals reasonably believed to be engaged in terrorism, threats to public safety, organized crime, criminal conspiracies, or any other threats of violent crime;

• Analyze collected information and disseminate such information to other law enforcement agencies.

Or, more simply, "spying," as Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, put it.

The real problem Fugate and some others have with the bill, though, is that the Highway Patrol is directly under the control of the governor, whereas the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is not.

Several Democrats pressed Humphrey about potential abuse by a governor, such as occurred before the OSBI became an independent agency in the 1970s. He insisted that he is not concerned, saying, "I have more worries about Facebook and Twitter than I do this."

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, noted that the bill would give the OHP authority to investigate "terrorism" and asked whether that would include teachers' unions, since State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has described them as "terrorist organizations."

Humphrey did not directly answer the question but seemed to discount the possibility. He acknowledged that the bill does not define "terrorism" or who would decide whether someone is engaged in those activities.

The final version of the bill, Humphrey said, actually would give the Highway Patrol less authority than the version that passed the House 75-19 on March 20.

