Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt sued Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem, R-Oklahoma City, on Monday after the House took the final vote to override Stitt's veto of two bills dealing with tribal compacts.

Filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the suit describes the Legislature's "unprecedented actions" as a display of "raw legislative power" violating the state constitution.

It challenges the process by which the two compact bills were passed — which, by extension, could also call into question the legality of the entire state budget that went into effect on July 1 — and accuses the Cherokee Nation of "pressuring the Legislature" rather than negotiating with Stitt.

The suit asks the state Supreme Court to void the two bills — SB 26x and HB 1005x — whose vetoes the Legislature has overriden, describing them as "illustrative of the encroaching nature" of the Legislature.

Gov. Kevin Stitt responds after veto overrides on tribal compacts.