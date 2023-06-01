OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the state’s largest retirement systems could be out $9.7 million if it has to drop some of its money managers and investment funds as a result of a new law barring state contracts and investments with companies deemed hostile to the oil and natural gas industries.

About 64% of the roughly $10 billion invested through the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System is held in funds controlled by financial firms that have been blacklisted by the State Treasurer’s Office as a result of the new law.

The retirement system could face $9.7 million in taxes, fees and commission costs if it is forced to divest from BlackRock, Wells Fargo and Co., JPMorgan Chase and Co., State Street Corp. and Bank of America, OPERS Chief Investment Officer Brad Tillberg told members of the pension system’s board of trustees on Thursday.

The financial impact on the much smaller Retirement System for Justices and Judges would be an estimated $391,000, he said.

Those five financial firms are among the 13 firms State Treasurer Todd Russ said do not meet the requirements of a 2022 state law that bans the state from working with companies that “boycott” oil and gas.

Russ, a member of the OPERS board who sat in on a presentation about how Oklahoma’s Energy Discrimination Elimination Act could impact the retirement system, downplayed the cost estimate as speculative. He said the retirement system won’t have a clear picture of potential financial losses until it goes through a public bidding process to hear from other financial firms and investment managers.

“There’s been states that have actually made money by sending it out and getting an RFP (request for proposals), so it’s just speculation until we see,” Russ said. He added that any financial losses would be a cause for concern.

Other Republican-led states have adopted similar laws in an attempt to push back on corporate “Environment, Social and Governance” policies which, among other things, pledge to make decisions with consideration for the impact of fossil fuels on the environment.

Russ said the list of blacklisted companies is likely to change because his office will review it every 90 days.

The law could impact OPERS more than any of the state’s other retirement systems, Russ said.

“Certainly, this is the largest exposure for the state of Oklahoma because of the size of holdings in BlackRock,” he said. “The rest of them are relatively small compared to this.”

OPERS’ investment committee recommended that the full board of trustees seek an exemption from the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act on the grounds that divesting from the blacklisted firms would be a breach of the system’s fiduciary responsibility. The board did not vote on the motion Thursday but is likely to consider that recommendation at its next meeting.

The Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System is the state’s second-largest retirement system, behind the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System.

<&rule>







