OKLAHOMA CITY — An international green energy company is expected to announce next week that it will open a solar panel manufacturing facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday.

The new manufacturing plant is expected to result in at least 1,500 new jobs.

Stitt signed legislation Wednesday to create a $218.6 million incentive package for Italian company Enel, which already has offices in Oklahoma City and operates 11 wind farms in the state.

In a news conference, Stitt said he's "really, really excited" about the proposed development. Stitt said he recently spoke with the company's CEO, who also expressed excitement about expanding Enel's footprint in Oklahoma.

"It is over $1 billion worth of investments and over 1,500 jobs," Stitt said. "When you put those together, that's the largest (economic development project) in state history."

The governor signed Senate Bill 1177, which creates the Perform Act, forming the basis for the new economic development incentive.

The law that took effect upon Stitt's signature would allow Enel to recover up to 10% of its capital expenditures and/or payroll costs with a minimum required investment of $1 billion. To qualify for the full $180 million offered in incentives through the Perform Act, Enel will have to invest $1.8 billion in Oklahoma over 10 years.

Stitt also signed a companion bill that provides $38.6 million for water and sewer improvements at the Tulsa Port of Inola in relation to the proposed Enel plant.

The two acts combine to form the $218.6 million incentive package.

In April, Giovanni Bertolino, head of Enel's U.S. solar manufacturing arm, told Reuters that Oklahoma was the leading candidate for the company's new solar panel and photovoltaic cell factory.

Stitt also said he's optimistic that the state will be able to close a deal for Panasonic to open a massive electric vehicle battery plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Panasonic asked the state to pay for $245 million in site work at the industrial park before it would commit to building in Pryor. It's unclear whether the Oklahoma Legislature will fund the site work in addition to offering the company up to $698 million in economic development incentives.

