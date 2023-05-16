A common activity for young school children is drawing pictures of their families. In most cases, it gives teachers a better understanding of their pupils and their home lives.

Adults drawing pictures of their families can do the same.

Family sketches were the concluding exercise during a discussion at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center on Tuesday, and many of the drawings looked a great deal like the stick figure artwork affixed to parents' and grandparents' refrigerators.

One depicted a mother, father and children hand in hand. One showed an extended family — including an "evil step-father" — of several generations, with individuals marked by their gender identity.

One was simply a self-portrait. Another, more expertly executed, showed the artist in the center with his dog, surrounded at some distance by other family members and, in the upper left-hand corner, an arrow pointing off the page with the word "brother."

The exercise fit the message conveyed by Tuesday's moderators that LGBTQ+ individuals must learn to tell their stories, especially in the face of growing antagonism from the state's political leadership.

"Attacks on trans people … make everyone more vulnerable," said Molly Whitehorn of the Human Rights Campaign, one of the sponsoring organizations.

"It was clear it was never going to stop with sports or trans kids," said Nichole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, another organizer of Tuesday's event.

The discussion was specific to laws adopted by Oklahoma during the past year that target transgender people, and in particular barring trans women from participating in women's or girls' sports and prohibiting transitional procedures for minors.

After signing one such bill on May 1, Gov. Kevin Stitt told Fox News he believes LGBTQ+ could be a winning issue for Republicans in 2024.

McAfee said she thinks certain political interests have turned their attention to the LGBTQ+ community because the anti-abortion rights issue has largely been taken off the table.

But "there's not as much popular support behind (anti-LGBTQ+) policies as some think," McAfee said.

Several of those present did not identify as LGBTQ+ but said they want to be supportive. One of those was state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews, who said there should be more people like her, without close family ties to the community, "in the room."

Kolyn Brown of the Human Rights Campaign said that's why learning how to present a compelling story and establish connections with those outside the circle of family and friends is important.

Reading from a slide that was part of a presentation on communications, Brown said, "People respond to stories that elicit emotion," and, "Feelings, not analytical thinking, drive actions."

As it happens, this legislative session's arguments for and against banning some forms of transgender treatment followed the same reasoning. While citing studies and statistics at length, in the end legislators admitted relying on instinct and personal experience, or lack thereof.

Referring to McAfee's recap of relevant legislation over the past year, Brown said, "The reason we went over the bills is because that's the state of Oklahoma today."

