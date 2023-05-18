Enforcement of Oklahoma’s new ban on gender-affirming care for minors will be delayed until at least mid-summer as the result of an agreement announced Thursday evening.

According to a filing in a May 5 lawsuit to block implementation of Senate Bill 613 and a press release by the ACLU of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has agreed that the state will not enforce the provisions of the legislation signed into law on May 1 while the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction is pending in federal district court in Tulsa.

Thursday’s filing says arguments and responses on the motion are scheduled to continue until at least July 10.

“This agreement should in no way be interpreted as a concession of any kind, on any issue, by Defendants, including the existence of harm,” the filing states. “Further, the filing of this document should not be deemed to constitute a waiver of any objection or defense.”

The agreement is signed for the state by Solicitor General Garry Gaskins.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal and the Jenner & Block law firm on behalf of six transgender minors, their parents and Dr. Shauna Lawlis, a University of Oklahoma Health physician specializing in adolescent medicine who provides gender-affirming care.

The suit says the law created by SB 613, which bars gender-affirming surgeries and drugs for minors, threatens transgender youth health and safety and is dissimilatory because it does not apply to similar treatments for other medical conditions among non-transgender minors.

“We welcome this opportunity to preserve the rights of transgender adolescents and their families to access medically necessary health care while our challenge proceeds,” the legal team said in a press release. “SB 613 is a cruel intrusion by the state into the rights of families and their children’s doctors with grave costs for transgender adolescents across the state.”

“We expect all state officials to abide by this agreement while our motion is pending and stand ready to hold the State accountable and defend the rights of all trans Oklahomans, should any enforcement of SB 613 occur.”

The Attorney General’s Office issued a statement Thursday evening saying it “continues to fulfill its duty to defend Senate Bill 613. A temporary stay of enforcement simply allows more time to mount the strongest possible defense.”



