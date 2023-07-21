Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told a national publication early last week that he is concerned about the melding of religion and government into a form of Christian nationalism.

“There are believers that are confusing true religion — and religious liberty, and faith in God — with political power. And this Christian nationalism is the movement that is giving oxygen to this attempt to eviscerate the Establishment Clause,” Drummond told Politico's Weekly Education newsletter in a story about a proposed state-funded Catholic charter school.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution begins with the words: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

The first part is known as the Establishment Clause because it prohibits establishment of a state or national religion.

The second part is known as the Free Exercise Clause because it prohibits limits on exercise of religion.

In addition, Article VI of the U.S. Constitution specifies that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Taken together, these have generally been taken to mean that individuals may exercise their religion — or not — in their private life but not in official capacities.

Some public officials and voters disagree, and seek to combine religious and patriotic fervor.

Drummond told Politico he believes that's shortsighted.

“There will be a day in America where Christianity is a plurality, and not a majority," he said. "That day may not come in my lifetime, but it will come in the lifetime of my children or grandchildren,” Drummond said. “We need to be careful of the establishment of laws, and rules of law, that will take what we’ve considered sacred these last 250 years and do away with it."

Drummond has said he believes the Catholic virtual charter school authorized by a state board is unconstitutional and will take legal action to stop state funds from going to it.

“To those in the Christian nationalist movement that would say ‘Drummond’s anti-religion,’ I would say just the opposite. I may very well be the last defender of religious liberty in the movement to eviscerate the separation of church and state.”