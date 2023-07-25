Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond moved Tuesday to shoulder aside Gov. Kevin Stitt as the state's voice in a federal lawsuit over tribal gaming.

In a notice of appearance, Drummond asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to recognize him instead of Stitt and the private attorneys hired by the governor as Oklahoma's legal representative in The Cherokee Nation, et al., v. U.S. Department of Interior, et al.

The suit stems from gaming compacts Stitt signed with four tribal governments and submitted to the U.S. Department of Interior in 2020.

"Oklahoma's relationship with our tribal partners has suffered greatly as a result of your divisive rhetoric and refusal to follow the law. ... Instead of working in partnership with tribal leaders to enact compacts that benefit all 4 million Oklahomans, you insist on costly legal battles that only benefit the elite law firms you hire," Drummond wrote in a letter sent to Stitt on Tuesday.

"Millions of dollars of state resources have been squandered on these futile efforts," he went on to say.

Stitt spokeswoman Abegail Cave called Drummond’s move “unprecedented” and said he is “turning his back on four tribes who have been sued by Oklahoma’s wealthiest tribes. Drummond continues to work with these wealthy tribes as they use Oklahoma political officials to further their agenda.”

Cave repeated the administration assertion that tribes are trying to take over half the state.

“Gov. Stitt is actively fighting for eastern Oklahoma as these tribes continue their efforts to turn Tulsa and much of the rest of eastern Oklahoma into a reservation,” she said.

Earlier this month, Drummond said he planned to assert his authority in order to bring the lawsuit to a close. In Tuesday's letter, Drummond says "you knew that you lacked authority under Oklahoma law when you submitted these invalid compacts to the Secretary of the Interior in an attempt to sidestep the separation of powers enshrined in the Oklahoma Constitution."

Tuesday's action is the latest in a series of broadsides by Drummond and legislative leaders against Stitt over his handling of tribal affairs in general and compacts in particular.

On Monday, the Senate overrode Stitt vetoes of two bills extending tobacco and vehicle registration compacts for another year. The House of Representatives has already overridden one of the vetoes and is expected to take up the other this coming Monday.

Tuesday's mailing to Stitt from Drummond included letters from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, authorizing the attorney general to represent the state in the federal lawsuit.

Treat, who has been particularly critical of Stitt, said Tuesday: "I appreciate Attorney General Drummond’s dedication to the rule of law and his willingness to intervene in this case. His involvement is our best and most expeditious path forward."

The lawsuit stems from Stitt's efforts to implement new gaming compacts with four tribal nations. The U.S. Department of Interior, near the end of the Trump administration, allowed the compacts to stand without formal action but the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the compacts invalid under state law.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Citizen Potawatomi nations sued the Interior Department, Stitt and the leaders of the four tribes, which refused to recognize the state supreme court decision.

Stitt then hired outside legal counsel to represent him and by extension, the state.

Drummond argues in Tuesday's filing that the state of Oklahoma, not Stitt or the office of governor, is the party being sued and that he, as attorney general, represents the state.

“While Governor Stitt and I are both elected Republican leaders who agree on many issues, I have been highly critical of his dealings with our Native American Tribes,” Drummond said in a press release. “The Governor is free to make his own decisions regarding how he wants to interact with the tribes, but he is not free to violate Oklahoma law. I am taking this action in order to uphold the law and defend our constitution.”