VERDIGRIS — Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen is not a numerologist, but he assesses the debt limit and spending bill shot through Congress this week in numerical terms.

In an almost evenly divided U.S. House of Representatives, Brecheen said, 16 more Democrats voted for the bill than did Republicans, even though it was marginally a Republican bill.

In the Senate, Democrat "yea" votes outnumbered Republican 33-18.

"Why would more Democrats vote for the agreement than Republicans?" Brecheen asked a gathering of about 25 people at Harvest Baptist Church late Friday afternoon. "With the leverage we were given by the American people by giving the House of Representatives to the Republicans, could we have had a better deal? I would say absolutely yes."

A good many Republicans, including some from Oklahoma, disagreed. The GOP has the House majority by only nine seats, meaning four or five defections negates its advantage if the Democrats stick together. And it's not unlikely that some of those Republican "no" votes were cast for political purposes, knowing the bill was going to pass.

Democrats have the same situation in the Senate, but they also have the White House. Still, Brecheen and most of those in the room on Friday were bitterly disappointed that the agreement wasn't closer to the House budget bill that passed along party lines earlier this year.

"I think most of us were under the impression that the original bill that passed the House is pretty much what we were going to wind up with," said one of those in the audience. "You were around all of these people that caved. What happened?"

Conservatives weren't the only ones denouncing the agreement as a betrayal. Among the 'nay' votes in the Senate were two of its most liberal members, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The House 'nays' included Democrats Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Pramila Jayapal.

Brecheen, though, thought the outcome was particularly disappointing for fiscal conservatives because the first-year spending cuts in the final deal are much, much smaller than in the bill passed by the House.

"When's always the time to cut?" Brecheen asked. "It's always next year. We do all of these projections. The Congressional Budget Office, the Office of Management and Budget — they'll say, 'This bill scores this much savings and the savings are not this much the first year but there are these incredible savings in years two, three and four.' … Based on the past, are those savings in years two, three and four ever going to materialize?"

As Brecheen noted, the battle now shifts immediately to appropriations and budget bills. Brecheen is among those insisting that the budget return to "regular order," which in most years has been neither regular nor orderly.

Instead of the 12 appropriations bills passed and signed by the end of the budget year on Sept. 30, Congress has repeatedly resorted to continuing resolutions and omnibus bills that combine multiple appropriations bills and usually a good deal more.

Stopping omnibus bills is one of the things Brecheen ran for office on. Friday, though, he seemed less optimistic about that happening this year.

"As I shared with one of (House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's) staffers, … we expected there to be more conservatives in the room negotiating this deal," Brecheen said. "We expected there to be in the negotiation more people pulling this deal closer to (the House bill)."

