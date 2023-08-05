Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The field of contenders for Tulsa mayor shrank Saturday with state Sen. David Rader’s decision to seek reelection to the Legislature.

“I like what I’m doing. We’ve worked hard to get where we are and still have some things we’d like to finish,” Rader said.

Rader contemplated foregoing a third and final term in the Senate for a run at the mayor’s office, which is expected to be open after the current occupant, G.T. Bynum, completes his second term.

“As much as I love my hometown, the time is not now to run for mayor,” Rader said in a Facebook post. “After praying, contemplating, and thinking, I just know serving in the Senate is where I should be.”

The only announced candidate is state Rep. Monroe Nichols. County Commissioner Karen Keith, a Democrat, and City Councilor Jayme Fowler, a Republican, are considering campaigns.

Official filing for mayor isn’t until next June, with the first round of nonpartisan voting in August 2024.

Rader is completing his second four-year term in the state Senate and is eligible for one more under Oklahoma’s term limits. He is chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus and the Senate Finance Committee.

Rader said his priorities include completing complex tax and criminal code revisions on which he has been working several years.

Rader represents Senate District 39, which as redrawn in 2021 is confined to south and south-central Tulsa.

