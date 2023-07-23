Sleeper: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “the most underestimated politician in Washington, D.C.,” Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole told the Ripon Society last week.

The Ripon Society is a center-right Republican organization founded in 1962.

“I can tell you — having served with multiple speakers — this is the most accessible speaker I have ever seen,” said Cole, who has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002. “It is easy to go talk to him. It is easy to get an appointment where he has the energy to handle this many egos, this many groups, and a narrow majority in the conference. But he does.

“I think it’s a work in progress every single day. But at the end of the day so far, it’s worked.”

Despite a paper-thin majority, McCarthy has guided House Republicans to legislative successes that have surprised many observers.

As chairman of the House Rules Committee — often called the “Speaker’s Committee” — Cole is responsible for getting the final drafts of legislation and the conditions of debating them onto the House floor. He said McCarthy is careful to include as many factions of the Republican Conference as possible in that process.

“In the past, we would rush things to the floor sometimes and then run into a problem,” Cole said. “Now if you have a problem, you know about it early, because it’s going to pop up in the Committee. If somebody has an objection or a concern, it is easier to settle in the committee than on the Floor.”

No Choice: A federal housing program that has put $80 million into redeveloping west and north Tulsa would be zeroed out in the next budget year under an appropriations bill advanced by a House subcommittee Cole chairs.

The Choice Neighborhoods Initiative supplied grants of $30 million for the makeover of the Eugene Field area west of the Arkansas River and north of 23rd Street and $50 million for demolition and redevelopment of the Comanche Park neighborhood at 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.

The appropriations bill is still far from final passage, and it isn’t immediately clear what, if any, the implications would be for those two programs.

Cole, as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development — known as THUD — noted that the package, which advanced on a party-line vote to the full committee, would maintain or increase funding for other programs, including homeless assistance and Indian housing block grants.

In its current form, the bill reduces overall THUD spending by 25%, reducing it to $65.2 billion. The biggest hit is to transportation, which would see a 60% cut.

Cole said the draft “meets our fundamental responsibility to support our most vulnerable citizens who rely on housing assistance to live in dignity.”

The bill still faces a vote by the full committee, a House floor vote and Senate negotiations before final passage.

Furthermore … : Cole took lots of heat from Democrats after his amendment removed $3.62 million for three LGBTQ community centers from the same bill.

“This amendment brings this committee to a new low,” said Wisconsin’s Mark Pocan. “The fact that you would take away members’ earmarks simply because they refer to the LGBTQ+ community is insane.”

Cole, whose amendment also bans Pride flags from federally owned flag poles, said the the community center earmark constituted “problematic” spending.

All in: First District Congressman Kevin Hern asserted unqualified support for Israel after Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal referred to it as racist.

“There are no ifs, ands, or buts, no exceptions or qualifications. Israel exists as a beacon of democracy and freedom in the heart of a region defined by oppressive autocrats and human rights abusers,” Hern said in a written statement.

Jayapal’s remarks, which she later withdrew, were in regard to allegations of human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians.

The Abraham Accords Caucus, of which U.S. Sen. James Lankford is a member, also offered full-throated support. The caucus is named for a set of agreements reached during the Trump administration among Israel and several Middle Eastern countries.

Dots and dashes: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas endorsed recent legislation, similar to bills he has carried in the past, that would mandate greater federal oversight of land sales to what is termed “foreign adversaries.” … Lankford was one of 16 senators voting for a Rand Paul amendment requiring congressional approval to fulfill NATO obligations to come to the aid of allies under attack. … Lucas praised House passage of an aviation bill that includes provisions from the Science, Space and Technology Committee he chairs. … Lankford launched an effort to encourage pharmaceutical manufacturing outside of China. … The House’s National Defense Authorization Act included 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice’s legislation to give the Department of Defense fentanyl intervention authority. … Lankford said the Biden administration “is focused on trying to turn over energy control of the United States over to China.” … The House Rules Committee is expected to tee up legislation next week repealing protected status for the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

