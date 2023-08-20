Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lunch pail news: While Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation spends most of August in the state talking about inflation it blames on President Joe Biden, the Biden White House is working the phones on record-low unemployment rates.

On Friday morning in Beggs, 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen commiserated with constituents about the higher cost of just about everything since 2021.

“That’s why everyone of us is looking at our spouse saying, ‘That bank account said what?’”

At about the same time, the White House communications office was asking Oklahoma reporters if they’d like to talk with National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti about the state’s 2.7% unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that matches the lowest on record — a record set last month.

In Beggs, it was suggested a lot of young-to-middle-age Oklahomans aren’t working and that too many are receiving food stamps that are used for soda pop and snacks. In this view, the Biden economy is strangling the average American.

Hold on, says Ramamurti.

“We look at a variety of data points, and they’re all good,” he said by phone. “Wages are rising faster than inflation and have been for about a year. The workforce participation rate for prime age workers (25-54) is at a 20-year high.”

Inflation, while high compared to the last 30 years, is lower than for most of the world.

So for those with a job, things might not be as bad as the price of a hamburger suggests; for those without a job or on a fixed income, it might very well be.

Irregulators: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, questioned the outsourcing of a United Kingdom-based non-governmental entity with possible ties to a Democratic dark money group.

Under a proposed administration rule, federal contractors would be required to submit greenhouse gas emissions for evaluation by the Science Based Target Initiative. According to Lucas, conflict of interest questions about the organization have been raised and it may be linked to the New Venture Fund, a charitable foundation with ties to Democratic politics.

Dots and dashes: Brooke Kramer has moved from Sen. James Lankford’s office to Lucas’, where she will be a military legislative aide.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.