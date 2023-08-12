Barn raising: Several members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation figure into this year's Farm Bill negotiations, and not always on the same side.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, a former Agriculture Committee chairman, has been working behind the scenes to head off a deadlock threatened by the Freedom Caucus and 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen, while 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and the Republican Study Committee — the larger GOP caucus — are somewhere in the middle.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, as chairman of the Rules Committee, is also likely to have a hand in what makes it to the House floor — providing, of course, it does.

Considered "must pass" legislation, the Farm Bill sets agricultural policy and regulates food programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

According to Politico, senior Ag Committee Republicans are taking a bipartisan approach to the bill. Lucas has been meeting with GOP legislators to try to move the bill along, but it isn't clear how much the broken hip he recently suffered might slow him down.

Budget hawk Brecheen is reportedly among Freedom Caucus members trying to use their leverage in a narrowly divided House to push through cuts to SNAP.

Hern, chairman of the RSC, advocates work requirements for at least some food benefits.

Well, well: An Oklahoma member of Congress got a rare gold star from an environmental group last week. The Environmental Defense Fund acknowledged 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice's involvement in abandoned oil and gas well remediation legislation.

Bice is House co-author of bipartisan legislation that would set aside $150 million to find abandoned oil and gas wells and either bring them back to life or completely close them. Abandoned wells are a leading source of water and air pollution and can be public safety hazards. They are also potential sources of small-scale localized energy production, such as one used to heat an Oklahoma elementary school.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

