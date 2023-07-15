Defense bill: Oklahoma's five U.S. representatives were pleased with the Republican-led National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House on Friday morning.

“Conservatives have a lot to be happy with in this NDAA," said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.

The Republican Study Committee, which Hern chairs, successfully put through 24 amendments. They dealt with policy related to the Middle East, China, Russia and South America.

“We need our troops to be lethal and truly prepared for war, instead of being pawns in Joe Biden’s culture wars,” said 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen.

“The National Defense Authorization Act bolsters military preparedness and provides needed assistance to military families, all while reining in wasteful spending," said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, who represents the Altus and Vance Air Force bases. "The NDAA delivers on our commitment to counter China’s malign influence and increase service member pay."

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, whose District includes Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill, said the bill "would save taxpayers $40 billion without compromising our national security. … It would also deliver the largest pay raise for our service members in 20 years, provide for measures to counter aggression from the Chinese Communist Party and other threats, increase oversight of military aid and invest in military families."

"The NDAA allows our military to keep pace with growing threats across the globe, especially from China," said 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, whose district adjoins Tinker Air Force Base.

"Critically, this legislation builds a stronger and more capable missile defense, rejects the Administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the Navy, (and) protects U.S. military bases, critical infrastructure, and academic research from Chinese encroachment and espionage."

Hot and dry: Last week U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin went on Fox News Digital to tout federal aid for farmers and ranchers amid record drought.

"Just about six weeks ago, we had drier conditions than we did, actually, during the Dust Bowl," Mullin said. "When I was (in western Oklahoma), we actually had severe dust storms, stuff that I hadn’t even experienced."

Mullin noted that improved farming techniques have so far prevented the same sort of environmental disaster as occurred on the Southern Plains ninety years ago.

"Our agricultural practices are much different, and otherwise, we'd be having the same topsoil being stripped off and being blown across the United States."

Mullin said he's sold about 80% of the cattle on his Adair County ranch and that hay yields are about 25% of normal.

"It's affected us really hard, which is going to affect cattle prices, which is going to affect our plate prices, too," Mullin said.

He appeared with Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt on the program. Neither mentioned the possibility of manmade climate change contributing to the drought.

No surprises: One of Will Rogers' most famous lines was "All I know is what I read in the papers." U.S. Sen. James Lankford says that should not be the case for members of the Intelligence Committee.

"We would have a hearing. In a closed-door setting we would go through all the different issues, and then within 24 hours, something would be in the New York Times that was not discussed with us, that was clearly known, … and it was like, ‘I would have told you if you would have asked me directly,'" Lankford told two nominees for key intelligence positions while making it clear that he wanted such information coming from them instead of from reporters.

Foreign affairs: Lankford told Newsmax he agrees with President Joe Biden on Ukraine and NATO but not much else.

"Countries do not join NATO when they are actively involved in a war," Lankford said. "That is a basic standard."

Lankford said Ukraine wasn't "prepared" for NATO membership before its war with Russia began and still isn't.

"(They) didn't have the right kind of government; they didn't have the right kind of oversight; they didn't have the right kind of structure for ending corruption," he said. "All of those things were not in existence before, which is why they couldn't join before, and they certainly can't join during a hot, active war."

Lankford went along with the "Wake Up, America" hosts' assertion that Biden's use of notes at a NATO conference in Lithuania was embarrassing but said a garbled line during his speech there was normal for the president.

"I am sorry to say that at times President Biden having an odd interaction with a foreign leader is kind of like a 'dog bites man' kind of story," Lankford said. "We just expect it at this point, and it doesn't even make news anymore."

"That's the difficulty and the challenge we have right now with President Biden traveling around the world trying to establish relationships. I can't find a good foreign policy moment that the president has had."

But while Republicans delight in the 80-year-old Biden's fumbles, their own 2024 frontrunner, 77-year-old Donald Trump, is stumbling through some speeches of his own.

In Iowa recently, Trump recently promised to keep "communists and markers” out of the country. In an April interview, he called the "brilliant" Xi Jinping of China, the “really smart” Kim Jong Un of North Korea and the “very smart” Vladimir Putin of Russia "front-line people."

Voting rights: Bice was in Georgia to promote legislation she is part of that is billed as an election security measure but that opponents say would make voting more difficult in many jurisdictions while further undermining campaign financial disclosure laws.

Cannabis: Despite the backing of Chairman Tom Cole, a House subcommittee rejected legislation that would have instructed the federal government to look at states' regulation of cannabis.

Citing Oklahoma's problems implementing medical marijuana, Cole said the amendment was "really important" in "a very thoughtful, helpful kind of way because this is here whether we like it or not. And understanding the appropriate way to regulate it and how to deal with it and educate the public about it is a very valuable contribution.”

Say "cheese": Lankford wants to add a new job description, image adjudicator, to the Customs and Border Protection workforce.

The name might suggest something in the public relations realm, but the new hires would actually be skilled in analyzing cargo scans for signs of contraband.

Dots and dashes: Hern was among Republicans threatening to zero out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' salary in the next federal budget. … Cole said House Republicans are "off to a great start" in their first six months in the majority. … Lankford wanted to know why federal retirees are in some cases waiting more than a year for responses to their questions. … Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen wants to revoke Medicaid eligibility for DACA recipients — people who were brought to the United States illegally as children and have been allowed to stay, albeit in a state of limbo.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

