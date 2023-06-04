Family planning: The Oklahoma congressional delegation is protesting what it says was a U.S. Department of Human Services decision to rescind a $4.5 million family planning grant to the Oklahoma Department of Health because state law prohibits the agency from referring clients for abortions.

“Oklahomans rely on OSDH’s family planning program for Title X family planning services including cancer screenings, pregnancy prevention, STI diagnostics and treatment, breast exams, and depression screenings and referrals, among a multitude of other services,” says a letter signed by all seven members of Oklahoma’s delegation. “(The) decision to suspend OSDH’s award will severely limit Oklahoman’s access to these services.”

Historical: As an historian with a long career in politics, 4th District Congressman and House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole viewed last week’s debt limit and spending bill from a long-term perspective.

“In a true negotiation, you always get less than you want and give up more than you’d like,” Cole said on Tuesday. “But with the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, it will responsibly lift the debt ceiling and avoid default that would devastate the American economy, and we will achieve real reductions in spending. … This is the most consequential spending reduction bill in more than a decade.”

Conspiracy theories: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been telling conservative media outlets that President Joe Biden is only running for a second term to “protect his family” and that the FBI is covering up a bribery scandal involving Biden and his family.

“He knows that this is going to blow up in his face,” Mullin told Newsmax.

Mullin has insisted since before Biden’s election in 2020 that the president and his son Hunter Biden were involved in unethical and illegal dealings overseas. A recent Republican-led House investigation did not find any proof of wrongdoing by President Biden or add much to the allegations of personal and professional misdeeds, some of them publicly acknowledged, by Hunter Biden.

Also last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among Senate Republicans demanding more information about the 51 former U.S. intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter that said the discovery of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden at a New Jersey pawn shop was probably a Russian misinformation operation.

The laptop and at least some of what was on it turned out to be authentic and embarrassing but not particularly damning.

Specifically, the Republicans want to know if the former officials used their connections and titles to further a scheme to help the Bidens.

Meanwhile, it was reported that an investigation into the Republicans’ leading 2024 candidate, former President Donald Trump, has obtained a recording of Trump talking to two writers about classified documents he took with him when he left the White House in 2021.

Trump, who was recently found guilty in a sexual abuse and defamation civil case, has all but admitted keeping classified documents in violation of federal law.

Techie: When he wasn’t pondering the national debt and Hunter Biden’s laptop, Lankford delved into some digital issues.

One was the lack of interoperability among federal agencies involved in immigration control and unreliable communications at the border.

“Their systems don’t necessarily all talk to each other in moments that they need to be able to talk to each other,” Lankford said during a Senate hearing.

The other issue involved expanding cybersecurity cooperation to signatories of the Abraham Accords, an agreement among the U.S., Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

“Bad actors like Iran relentlessly engage in cyber warfare, including targeting of critical infrastructure and ransomware attacks,” Lankford said in a press release. “Allies like Israel bring tremendous capabilities to the table to strengthen our mutual security in the cyber domain.”

Dots and dashes: Mullin warned that the push to wind down fossil fuel electric generation in favor of renewable sources will result in more power grid failures. … After voting against the debt limit and spending bill last week, Lankford told constituents to “send me your ideas and solutions” for addressing the national debt. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, wants to know why the University of California-Berkeley, which he said receives $700 million a year in federal research grants, had not disclosed $240 million in funding from China. … Lankford was among Senate Republicans calling for what amounts to a “made in China” label for digital applications developed in that country. … Mullin and Democratic colleague Tina Smith of Minnesota touted legislation that would give tribal governments food safety authority over their meat processing facilities, four of which are in Oklahoma. … Lindsay Robertson, Chickasaw Nation Endowed Chair in Native American Law Emeritus at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, was named to the National Park System advisory board.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.