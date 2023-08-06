Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Deadline ahead: Republicans have prioritized “regular order” for appropriations and budget-making, which essentially means completing them by the start of a new fiscal year Oct. 1.

That deadline is closer than it looks. With Congress not meeting in August, that means lawmakers will essentially have about four weeks for the House and Senate to each pass 12 appropriations bills, reconcile them in conference committee, and get the resulting legislation through final votes in both chambers.

The Senate has passed its 12 appropriations bills out of committee, but none has made it to the floor. The House has passed 10 out of committee and one off the floor.

Sen. James Lankford, during a stop in Tulsa last week, did not sound optimistic about meeting the Sept. 30 deadline and avoiding the continuing resolutions he and other lawmakers despise.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sounded a little more so in his weekly column.

“With just a few more funding bills left to mark up and with bills beginning to pass the full House, we are making progress toward fulfilling our commitment,” he said.

Rep. Frank Lucas, who is helping write a farm bill, despaired of fellow Republicans threatening a shutdown over the issue.

“I would ask all the folks who want to use this as an opportunity to blow the place up: If you succeed, what do you accomplish?”

Hern town hall: U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will hold a town hall meeting Monday to answer questions from constituents in Tulsa County.

Tulsa World journalist Randy Krehbiel will moderate the event with Oklahoma’s 1st District congressman.

The town hall is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Tulsa Tech’s Broken Arrow campus, 4000 W. Florence St.

Dots and dashes: Somewhat surprisingly, Oklahoma’s debt- and deficit-conscious delegation was entirely silent on Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. … The keel of the nuclear submarine Oklahoma was declared “truly and fairly laid” by ship sponsor Mary “Molly” Slavonic, wife of former Undersecretary of the Navy Greg Slavonic of Oklahoma City. … Lankford and Rep. Josh Brecheen were among Republicans upset about Planned Parenthood receiving $20 million in COVID-19 relief.

