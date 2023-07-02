Supreme fans: Oklahoma’s all-Republican congressional delegation cheered U.S. Supreme Court decisions last week that allow employees to claim a religious exemption for working on Sundays or other holy days, bar race as a consideration for college admission, allow discrimination on First Amendment grounds and threw out President Joe Biden’s attempt to forgive some student loan debt.

“In the last two days, conservatives have scored major wins, as the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the First Amendment, religious liberty, and against racial discrimination,” tweeted 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen.

The decision blocking Biden’s executive order on student loan debt seemed to get the most mentions.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern poked fun at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, noting that Chief Justice John Roberts quoted her as saying she didn’t think the loans could be forgiven through an executive order.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin also applauded the decision. In response, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona noted that the plumbing business Mullin then owned received more than $1.4 million in pandemic aid that was technically forgiven loans.

Hern’s businesses also benefitted from the program.

In fairness, the two types of loans are not entirely analogous. An up-front stipulation of the pandemic loans was that they would be forgiven if the conditions for forgiveness were met.

Mullin tweeted his approval of the court’s decision to end racial considerations for college admissions, too.

“Glad to see the U.S. Supreme Court strike down affirmative action as unconstitutional,” Mullin said. “College admissions must be decided on equal standards of merit and achievement; not ‘race-based preferences,’ as Justice Thomas notes in his concurrence.

“Today, the Supreme Court corrected a decades-old misapplication of the rights of employees regarding religious accommodations,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in regard to Groff v. DeJoy, the case of a postal worker who wanted Sundays off. “Now it is clear to every employer that Americans can have a faith and live their faith everywhere, including at work.”

“’Forgiving’ student debt doesn’t mean no one is paying, & this executive order would have been unfair to the millions of Americans who did not go to college or already paid their loans off. I applaud SCOTUS’ decision in rejecting this mandate & standing with American taxpayers,” tweeted 4th District Congressman Tom Cole.

Oklahoma doesn’t have any Democrats or African Americans in Congress, but it does have a Legislative Black Caucus whose members are all Democrats.

“The recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness, and LGBTQ+ rights are disappointing and deeply concerning,” said caucus Chairman Monroe Nichols. “In a real way, the Roberts Court is turning back the clock and destroying decades of progress.

“Led by justices appointed by Republican presidents, three from former President Trump, these rulings erode the foundations of justice and equality that marginalized communities have tirelessly fought to achieve and uphold.

“Affirmative action was never the silver bullet in fully closing the opportunity gap in this country, but it has been a necessary accountability tool for ensuring equal access,” said Nichols. “Additionally, the court’s ruling on LGBTQ rights is a setback for equality and the protection of fundamental human rights.”

Family history: Lankford was among those highlighted in a Reuters story of current governors, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress with slave-owning ancestors.

Reuters said the purpose of the story was to demonstrate how pervasive slave ownership is in American family trees. It said it could not determine how the families researched compared to the nation at large.

According to Reuters’ research, Lankford’s sixth great grandfather, Edward Dillehay, enslaved three people. Lankford apparently knew nothing about Edward Dillehay and has declined to comment.

The research determined that Mullin’s third great grandfather owned three slaves and that 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ owned 12.

Five of the six living U.S. presidents had slave-owning ancestors, the exception being Donald Trump. Trump’s ancestors did not move to the United States until after emancipation.

Dots and dashes: In an opinion piece for LifeNews.com, Lankford urged abortion opponents to “find ways to open dialogue about abortion by throwing water, not oil, on the fire, and getting people to talk about abortion instead of yell about it.” … Mullin endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is trying to oust Democratic incumbent Jon Tester.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.