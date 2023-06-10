Algorithm ’n blues: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said the federal government needs to be up front about its use of artificial intelligence in dealing with the public.

“Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our federal government, but we must always keep security, privacy, and any unintended consequences in mind before we turn any process or decision over to a computer,” Lankford said in a press release.

“The federal government can and should thoughtfully integrate new technology to help improve customer service for Americans. But agencies should be transparent about when, where, and how we are interacting with AI to ensure continuous oversight and accountability for how these tools impact Americans,” he said.

According to a January story on the site Government Technology, AI is already used for numerous government tasks, among them processing paperwork and online customer service chats. The New York City Police Department tried out an AI robotic dog that reportedly worked quite well in some difficult situations but spooked the public.

But AI can also be used to track individual movement and predict behavior without the subject's knowledge. A recently released advertisement attacking former President Donald Trump reportedly used AI to create misleading images.

Tax man: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Roll Call that the tax bill expected for markup next week has bipartisan support — on some things, anyway.

That includes a few incentives that were part of the Trump era's 2017 tax cut bill that have since been phased out.

“We’ve talked a lot about (research and development) expensing, going back to where we were and making sure small businesses are able to compete, and just making sure we’re in a strong competitive environment,” Hern said.

Of course, being a Republican, Hern said the bill involves “clawing back any bad tax policies that were put forth under Democrats.”

New math: Lankford accused the administration of misleading the public and the press about how many people are entering the United States and under what conditions.

The administration claims to have drastically cut the number of undocumented entries because of new policies, but Lankford said that's only because the administration has changed the way it counts undocumented entries.

"We have the same number of people illegally crossing our border this week that we had three weeks ago and we had three weeks before that," he said on the Senate floor. "The administration now has just split up the numbers — how they're counted."

Lankford said a new mobile app now makes it possible for those seeking asylum in the U.S. to fill out applications before arriving. Those entrants, he said, are no longer counted as undocumented.

Lankford said he's been told by Customs and Border Protection officials in the field that the flow of immigrants is about the same but that fewer are from Latin America. He said that signals a greater security threat.

"We have ‘military-age, single adult men’ coming into our country from non-Spanish speaking nations in the Middle East, in west Africa, from Russia, and from China now in much higher numbers than we had before," Lankford said.

DYI health insurance: The full Ways and Means Committee passed Hern's CHOICE Arrangement Act, which would allow employers to subsidize employee health insurance outside of a group plan.

“The high cost of healthcare is a huge burden on employers and their employees,” Hern said in a press release. “This bill … provides working Americans more healthcare options to choose from, while relieving employers from the administrative burden of annual renewals and selecting one or two plans for all their workers.”

Dots and dashes: While some Republicans were complaining that the debt limit deal didn't do enough to curb spending, Mullin was telling constituents it is the largest deficit reduction measure in history. … Shrugging off the contretemps by which a handful of Republican members held up the week's House proceedings, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole said, "I've been around legislative bodies long enough to know these things usually blow over." … Gaylord News reported that Mullin was successful in removing a section of legislation dealing with Indian boarding schools that would have required public meetings on the subject in every Bureau of Indian Affairs region. … Lankford was keynote speaker for the Republican Party of San Diego County's Lincoln Reagan Dinner in early June. … As promised, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas introduced legislation (with the 5th District's Stephanie Bice as a co-sponsor) to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration out of the Commerce Department and set it up as an independent agency.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

