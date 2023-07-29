Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Legalese: While legal problems mounted for the nation’s two leading 2024 presidential candidates last week, the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation zeroed in on the unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement.

Speaking on Newsmax, U.S. Sen. James Lankford seemed to suggest that U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s refusal to accept the deal as written signals a direct connection between President Joe Biden and his son’s questionable business dealings while the elder Biden was vice president.

Republicans hope to show that President Biden, as vice president, was illegally involved in his son’s business dealings. No proof of such a connection has been made public.

“The White House is changing its story because more and more facts are actually coming out that are different than the story they’ve been telling,” Lankford said without elaborating. “There’s a big difference between saying, ‘I was never in business with’ — I guess he’s saying, ‘I never signed a contract with my son on all the different business dealings that he did.’”

Information such as that suggested by Lankford has not become public. On Friday, House Democrats said Republicans are withholding committee testimony that conflicts with two whistleblowers’ claims that Biden was given preferential treatment by the Justice Department.

“It’s becoming more and more public now that Hunter Biden had all these sweetheart deals overseas with foreign entities and then part of the deal was he was connecting them with his dad when his dad was vice president,” Lankford said. “So you can say, ‘I wasn’t in business,’ but clearly he was part of the business. That’s coming out more and more.”

First District Congressman Kevin Hern told Axios there is “overwhelming consensus” among House Republicans to begin an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

None of Oklahoma’s delegation has commented on the latest federal indictment against former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s leading 2024 candidate. He and an employee were charged Thursday with destroying surveillance video related to Trump’s possession of classified federal documents after he left the White House.

Trump now faces 30 federal charges in the documents case, plus state charges on an unrelated matter in New York. He is also under investigation for election tampering in Georgia and for his role in the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rx Rx: Lankford scored a success last week with the Senate Finance Committee’s approval of a pharmacy benefit manager — or PBM — reform bill that includes provisions he proposed.

In theory, PBMs administer prescription drug plans and negotiate lower drug prices for employers and employees.

Critics, including Lankford, contend that PBMs are now used to direct patients to the pharmacy chains that own them and to squeeze out independent pharmacies.

“This is one of those issues that occasionally we get pressed on to say, ‘Are you opposed to free markets?’ I’m not opposed to free markets. I’m opposed to PBMs running my rural pharmacies out of business,” Lankford said.

Indian affairs: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole are co-sponsors of bipartisan legislation to guarantee funding of the Indian Health Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education should the regular budget and appropriations process bog down — which it almost always does.

The process, called advanced funding, has been in place for the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2011 and was used for the Indian Health Service last year. This would be the first time to include the BIA and BIE.

Mullin and Cole are tribal citizens.

Defense: Lankford and Mullin were among the large majority to give the Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act final approval.

The bill would earmark at least $170 million for Oklahoma’s military installations, not including a 5.2% pay raise for uniformed and civilian defense employees.

Lankford’s contributions included legislation on critical minerals mining, passport processing, Border Patrol pay and drug cartels’ use of social media for recruitment.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Mullin had a hand in the bill’s writing and successfully offered amendments to limit consideration of diversity and inclusion in decisions and to facilitate acquisition of unmanned aircraft.

The bill next goes to conference committee to work out differences with the House’s NDAA.

Farm Fresh: The Farm Bill reportedly is in trouble because of dissension within the Republican ranks. Some hardliners are demanding further spending reductions and further restrictions on abortion-inducing mifepristone that fellow GOPers say are unrealistic.

“We have a lot of very intense conservative friends who’d like to see dramatic cuts, but you have to be practical,” Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, a senior member of the Agriculture Committee, told CNN. “We’ll see how practical we are this week.”

Dots and dashes: Mullin said Hilary Clinton was “crazy” to blame “MAGA Republicans” and their reluctance to combat climate change for the hottest summer on record. … Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen is among 20 Republican House members the Club for Growth says it will back because of the concessions they squeezed from now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January. … Lankford said he is “troubled” by the lack of faith-based anti-recidivism programs in federal prisons. … Speaking in a Rules Committee meeting, Cole took a shot at “radical left-wing schemes like critical race theory and contentious diversity, equity and inclusion programs.” … Lankford asked the General Accountability Office to evaluate coordination of Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Agency interdiction operations. … Brecheen joined Republican efforts to slash food stamp benefits, which have risen sharply the past few years. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice questioned the “increasing militarization of the IRS” following reports that the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division had spent $10 million on guns and ammunition since 2020; the IRS says it actually has slightly fewer armed agents than it did five years ago. … Lucas signaled his opposition to a bill giving the Federal Communications Commission greater authority in the licensing of private satellites by saying it “would be equivalent to allowing the FCC to regulate the design and operations of tractor-trailers simply because the driver uses a CB system.”



The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.



