Chinese checkers: U.S. Sen. James Lankford renewed his charges that Chinese Communist Party influence is invading American schools through foreign language programs.

In this case, Lankford and other Republicans cite a report that lists Tulsa Public Schools as among those associated with the Confucius Institute, whose common education affiliate offers professional development seminars and materials for teachers. Lankford has been a critic of the Confucius Institute program for some time.

In 2020, the organization was turned over to what is described as a non-government entity.

According to TPS, one Chinese language teacher took a professional development course from a Texas-based affiliate of the Confucius organization last year.

The report cited by Lankford is from Parents Defending Education, an organization with ties to the Koch political network and conservative dark money groups. According to Sourcewatch, Parents Defending Education has been active in attacks on public schools for delving too deeply into racism, gender identity and mask mandates, and helped spread the false report that the FBI had identified parents who spoke up at school board meetings as terrorists.

According to several published reports, the Confucius Institute program has indeed proven controversial on some college campuses. It is generally described as a “soft power” operation — basically a public relations ploy to cast the Chinese Communist Party in the best light.

Many universities, including the University of Oklahoma, have ended their relationships with it. In some cases it’s been because of political pressure, in others because of internal concerns about academic freedom.

Technically, the K-12 Confucius program is separate and mostly involves instructional and background materials that teachers can use at their own discretion. The materials are generally described as focusing on language instruction while presenting a benign image of China.

While even supporters of Confucius programs seem to agree that the arrangement is not ideal, the underlying dilemma — the United States’ need for more Mandarin speakers — makes dropping them difficult.

Dots and dashes: The U.S. Senate returns to Washington on Tuesday following Congress’ annual August recess. The House is back Sept. 11. … Lankford again complained to the FBI about its apparent surveillance of “traditionalist Catholics” suspected of being connected to violent Christian nationalist movements. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice repeated allegations that the Biden administration tried to suppress information spreading through social media, including some that might have been true.

