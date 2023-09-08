Back in the saddle: The U.S. Senate returned to the Capitol last week from the August recess, with the House of Representatives scheduled to begin a hectic month of work this week.

The House, especially, is under pressure to find a way to keep the government going after the current funding authorization expires on Sept. 30. A small but determined number of the Republicans' slim majority threaten to withhold their votes unless they get what amount to spending cuts.

That group could include 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen, the state delegation's only Freedom Caucus member.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern, chairman of the House's largest GOP caucus, the Republican Study Committee, said those wanting to include aid to Ukraine in a budget deal will likely have to present a better argument than they have so far.

“The American people deserve to kind of know what our game plan is,” Hern told CNN. “Is it just to continue to send money to Ukraine, or is it to have some kind of (resolution) set forth?”

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole's Rules Committee has scheduled a Tuesday hearing on the defense appropriations bill, but some think it does not have the votes to reach the House floor.

Grumpy (about) old men: U.S. Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin waved off the alleged old age infirmities of one senior statesman — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — while zeroing in on those of another — Democratic President Joe Biden.

"He looked like the absent-minded professor," Lankford told Newsmax after the 80-year-old Biden exited a Medal of Honor ceremony before the benediction. "He was not supposed to walk out at that moment. He didn't look like he knew where he was going or what he was doing. He just left."

“It’s kind of funny that the media is focusing so much on Mitch McConnell at the same time we have a president that gets lost every time he’s at a podium,” Mullin told Fox Business.

In the same interview, Mullin said he is fully confident in the 81-year-old McConnell's ability, despite him freezing up in public a couple of times recently. McConnell's office says the episodes were caused by light headedness possibly related to a fall last spring.

"I have had multiple conversations with him," Mullin said. "Some things we agree on. Some things we don’t. But his competency level has been always really high, from speaking on the floor to speaking in the conferences. … Every time I have spoken with him, he’s been very clear and very precise on what he’s talking about."

Prompted by conservative commentators, Republicans have insinuated that Biden's departure before the final prayer after presenting the Medal of Honor to former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor was either disrespectful or a sign of mental incompetence.

The White House says it was to minimize participants' exposure to COVID-19, for which First Lady Jill Biden had recently tested positive. Apparently no one really remarked on it at the time.

After a 10-minute speech about Taylor's heroics during the Vietnam War, Biden participated in a short ceremony that concluded with him fastening the medal's blue ribbon around Taylor's neck. He returned a salute from the old soldier, spoke to Taylor briefly, then walked through the crowd to the exit while the audience applauded Taylor.

In a different interview, this one on Fox Radio, Mullin advised House Republicans to be careful about bringing impeachment charges against Biden.

"If he’s done something impeachable, we will impeach him," Mullin said. "And we want to be able to convict him at the same time. And so let’s not do the exercise in the House unless it’s convictable.”

Dots and dashes: Mullin stressed local flexibility for federal water infrastructure grants during a Senate committee hearing. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice and California Democrat Sara Jacobs reintroduced their legislation to give military personnel and their spouses more say in the operation of base housing.

- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World