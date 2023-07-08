A Taiwan Fourth: First District Congressman Kevin Hern gigged China on the Fourth of July by saying he supports independence for Taiwan — and saying it while in Taiwan.

“Support for Taiwan as an independent and sovereign nation has been one of the founding principles of the (Republican Study Committee) and has remained a top priority for 50 years,” Hern said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, the Taipei Times reported.

“What an honor it would be to one day soon see Taiwan experience the same independence that our original 13 colonies enjoyed in the early days,” Hern said.

Hern led a five-member delegation from the Republican Study Committee to Taiwan during the July 4 holiday.

The Chinese government considers Taiwan a breakaway province and is extremely sensitive about American officials publicly supporting formal independence.

Taiwan has operated as an autonomous democracy since 1949, when the Mao Zedong-led Communists drove Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists from the mainland. Although the U.S. maintains close ties with Taiwan, it does not recognize it as an independent country.

On Defense: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s Rules Committee is scheduled to take up the House’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday.

It could be an ordeal.

Because NDAAs are considered “must pass” bills, members often try to load them up with all sorts of amendments. It’s up to Cole and the Rules Committee Republicans to put something on the floor that can pass with little or no Democratic support — a tall order given that Republicans can lose only four or five votes and at least that many Republicans want to negate some of the concessions made to pass a spending and debt-limit deal six weeks ago.

As those negotiations showed, though, holdouts on the right ultimately gave Democrats more leverage and contributed to a final bill that did not go nearly as far to cut spending as the most conservative Republicans wanted.

First Amendment: U.S. Sen. James Lankford repeated for Fox News his assertion that the Biden administration is trampling on religious freedom.

“This particular administration is not going to protect the religious liberty of conscience protections that are already in law,” he said.

Lankford was particularly drawing attention to a 2017 Vermont case in which a nurse claimed she was assigned to assist with an abortion despite her religious objections.

The hospital denied the allegation but was sanctioned by the Trump administration. The Trump Justice Department sued the hospital in December 2020, just before leaving office; the incoming Biden administration dropped the suit nine months later.

Big money: More than most, Oklahoma’s congressional campaigns are paid for by men with lots of money.

That’s what OpenSecrets.com’s analysis of Federal Election Commission reports from the last election cycle suggests, anyway. It found that only one of the state’s seven members of Congress, 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, received more than 10% of her campaign money in contributions of less than $200.

The delegation ranged from 1.57% for 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas to Bice’s 14.85%.

By contrast, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont reported more than 70% of his contribution dollars from small donors. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia received more than two-thirds of hers in small amounts.

The average is 20.9% for current Republican House members (19.4% for Democrats) and 35.1% for Senate Republicans (27% for Democrats).

OpenSecrets also tracks individual donors by gender. Nationally, men make 61% of congressional campaign contributions but account for 70% of the money donated.

For Oklahoma’s delegation, the men’s share of individual financial support ranged from 71.3% for Bice to 83.1% for Cole.

Dots and dashes: Truck manufacturers and California reached agreement for implementation of the state’s ban on internal combustion trucks by 2036, a rule loudly opposed by U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin because of the California market’s influence on the rest of the country. … Bice is a co-captain for Thursday’s Congressional Women’s Softball game.

