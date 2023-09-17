Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Crash positions: Congress and some government agencies seemed to be preparing for a partial government shutdown after a faction within the House of Representative’s slim Republican majority kept a relatively noncontroversial defense appropriations bill off the floor at midweek.

Congress has until the end of the month to pass a budget or continuing resolution to avoid suspension of all federal expenditures not deemed essential.

Oklahoma’s delegation kept a fairly low public profile amid the hubbub, although the Republican Study Committee, chaired by 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, issued a statement supporting a continuing resolution.

“The RSC Steering Committee supports the expeditious House consideration of a short-term, conservative continuing resolution that prevents a shutdown and includes legislative solutions that have already united House Republicans and address harms inflicted by Democrats and President Biden, such as bloated and inflationary spending levels and the ongoing immigration crisis.”

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole — chairman of the Rules Committee and a high-ranking appropriator — told reporters he did not see the point of blocking defense appropriations.

“I’ve heard no complaints about the bill,” Cole said, according to the Missouri Independent. “It’s all about something else that’s unrelated to the bill. Why don’t we just deal with everything in front of us — the rule and the bill?”

The rule to which Cole referred sets out the conditions for consideration of the measure by the body. Several Republicans said they would not vote for it, which caused the entire measure to be pulled from the agenda.

“I understand the frustrations of people that are arguing for a shutdown,” Cole said. “What I can’t see is how it gets them to the goal that they’re concerned about.”

Swap meet: “Stupid or naive” is how Hern described President Joe Biden’s deal to obtain the release of five American citizens held by Iran in exchange for the conditional release of $6 billion In Iranian assets held by American financial institutions.

“The Biden Administration’s hostage ransom deal with Iran endangers Americans and is yet another foreign policy failure from this White House,” Hern said in a written statement. “President Biden is either stupid or naive to believe that Iran will only use the $6 billion we gave them for humanitarian assistance.”

According to news reports, the $6 billion is being transferred to Qatar, where it will remain under U.S. control and, theoretically, can be spent only for nonmilitary purposes such as food and medicine. The administration says it can freeze the assets again at any time.

Hern and most other Republicans still think it’s a bad deal, with Hern saying he “will use all legislative options to reverse this agreement and prevent further ransom payments and sanctions relief to Iran.”

Impeachy keen: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin blamed the House’s move to begin impeachment proceedings against Biden on Biden himself.

The president and his administration, Mullin told Fox Digital, had not been “open and transparent with everybody to begin with.”

“There was a lot of information that was requested by the committee that has jurisdiction, from the Ways and Means (Committee) to Judiciary to Oversight,” said Mullin, who previously voiced skepticism about impeachment “And the fact is, is they were slow-balling or just refusing to share the information.”

A House investigation of Biden has to date revealed no substantial evidence of criminal wrongdoing, although some Republicans insist that there is circumstantial evidence of improper behavior while Biden was vice president.

Dude: U.S. Sen. James Lankford led a group of Republican lawmakers asking the Drug Enforcement Agency not to take marijuana off the list of Schedule 1 narcotics as recommended by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“In 2016, DEA rejected two petitions to reschedule marijuana. The rejection letter stated, ‘At this time, the known risks of marijuana use have not been shown to be outweighed by specific benefits in well-controlled clinical trials that scientifically evaluate safety and efficacy.’ We believe this analysis is still true today,” the lawmakers said in a letter to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

Most states, including Oklahoma, now allow some form of marijuana use even though it is still banned by federal law. HHS recommended last month that the substance be reclassified from Schedule 1, which includes heroin and LSD, to Schedule 3, which encompasses anabolic steroids and some forms of codeine.

Order!: Lankford is among the sponsors of bipartisan legislation to add 66 federal judgeships nationwide, including a total of five for the Eastern and Northern districts of Oklahoma.

Retirements and the added caseload because of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision have left both courts shorthanded, but no judges have been approved or even nominated during the Biden administration.

Such nominations generally require agreement from a state’s two U.S. senators, which can be difficult for Oklahoma during a Democratic presidency.

Dots and dashes: Convalescence from hip surgery kept 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas away from Washington. … The other members of the House delegation voted to bar states from outlawing internal combustion-powered vehicles. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice objected to proposed Department of Energy efficiency standards for residential ceiling fans. … Independents are the largest voter designation in nine of the 30 states with partisan registration and are the second-largest in six others, according to a report by the advocacy organization Open Primaries.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

