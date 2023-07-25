Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

LAWTON — A critical crowd at a Lawton town hall grilled State Superintendent Ryan Walters on Tuesday on his perspectives on issues ranging from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to inclusion and indoctrination.

About 60 people attended the meeting at the Trinity Christian Academy, which had a police presence. A press conference Walters had held in Tulsa last week had been contentious, with protesters both supporting and opposing his views shouting throughout the event.

“Folks, for a long time we have had folks that are pushing things on our kids,” Walters said at Tuesday’s Lawton event. “We’ve had different politics being forced in the classroom. I want to get that out, and I want the focus to be on your kids being successful.”

Paula Bowen, an educator in Lawton, told Walters she has been deeply disturbed by some comments attributed to him about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. She said Walters had said racism wasn’t an overriding factor in it.

“I find your comments insensitive, and I think you owe the descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre an apology,” she said.

Walters said he appreciated the question but that that is not what he said, adding that that is how some media reported it.

“It was racists who made the decision to hurt people based on the color of their skin,” he said, adding that that is how the history should be taught in classrooms.

“But I do not believe that you teach students that they are racist because of the color of their skin,” Walters said.

Janette Garton, who just retired from teaching, asked Walters to provide specific examples of students being indoctrinated, as he frequently claims. She said she and other teachers she knows are teaching the basics.

“In most classrooms, they don’t,” Walters maintained.

He said that as part of inclusion efforts, some school districts said they were teaching elementary students about homosexuality and other issues.

Answering a question from another individual, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all kinds of sex acts. … They need to be told that you can change genders. Hey, folks. This doesn’t need to be in a school.

“It is politization of our schools. It needs to be firmly rejected.”

Linda Alexander, a retired teacher, asked Walters about the fairness of transferring public dollars to private schools. Walters backed state tax credits for parents who send their children to private schools.

“It is not equal for a child that comes homeless, hungry and from violence to be in the same situation as someone that their parents can send them to the best of schools,” she said.

Walters said the funds are taxpayer dollars and should be used to educate the children of taxpayers. He said that while he personally relies on public schools, he thinks parents should have a choice between public and private education for their children.

Shelly McKee, principal of Trinity Christian Academy, the private school that hosted the town hall, said her school is not a school for rich, elite families and is not a threat to anyone.

“We all have the same goal, and that is to give these kids the best possible opportunity at success, and that may look different for every family,” McKee said.

A woman who identified herself as local pastor said hearing rhetoric about “queering the classroom” or “indoctrination” is difficult for her because of the negative impact it has on students and families.

She asked Walters to recognize “that we are all God’s children and that those children are committing suicide at a rate that is off the charts.”

She asked him to have compassion.

Walters supported a law that required students to use the school restrooms designated for their biological gender.

Walters said every child should be treated with dignity.

“Folks, I also believe we have to stand for truth,” he said. “We are not going to say boys can go into the girls’ bathrooms” because some identify as a sex different from their biological gender.

