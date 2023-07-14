CLAREMORE — Whether the cost to the state for blacklisting specific financial firms ends up being $2 million, $20 million or more, Oklahoma's House Speaker said it doesn't matter.

"The law is clear," Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday night at the annual Rogers County Republican Party Patriots Dinner.

The Energy Discrimination Elimination Act bars the state from doing business with financial companies that boycott the oil and gas industry or partake in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing. The Oklahoma state Treasurer’s office compiled a list of financial companies, which handle the state’s pension and retirement funds, to be blacklisted.

Among those listed: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock, one of the largest financial services companies in the world, which currently manages over half the assets for the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System.

McCall told the Tulsa World that the exact cost to pull out of business with these financial companies is unknown, but he said he’s seen estimates from $2 million to $20 million and even higher.

“They’re already in my office this last session ... saying ‘Oh, it’s going to cost us a lot of money to move out of BlackRock and these ESG companies.’ We’re saying (it) doesn’t matter,” McCall said during his speech Thursday. “You’ll make that money up.”

The Energy Discrimination Elimination Act, which was backed heavily by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, is nearly an exact copy of a 2021 law passed in Texas.

McCall said he hopes the law encourages financial institutions to change their policies so the state can stay in business with them.

“Hopefully these companies will see the light, change their policies (and) change their investment strategies to do the very best they can for the people in the state of Oklahoma. ... That's all we're asking,” McCall said. “Our legislation — we want to see these companies work for the best interests of their beneficiaries (and) not for the social agendas and political agendas of some leadership.”

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, who also spoke at the event Thursday night, said ESG investing infringes upon on Oklahoman’s rights, calling it a “guise.”

“Investment firms reward ESG behavior over marketplace principles,” Byrd said. “So how does this affect state pensions? Those that make the decisions about how our pensions are invested ... are putting our money into ESG objectives, which are not maximizing the rate of return. In Oklahoma, (we) are ensuring our pension dollars are not being best invested by firms who haven’t adopted these ESG policies.

"That's why we got rid of BlackRock.”

Questioning education audits

Part of Byrd's speech at the Patriots Dinner was devoted to her efforts auditing education, including the 2020 audit of Epic Charter Schools that she has characterized as the state's largest abuse of taxpayer funds.

Byrd said she was shocked to see so many Republicans in the state want to dismiss or push down the Epic Charter School audit. While she said she is also a supporter of school choice and school tax credits, misuse of tax dollars must be exposed.

“I believe everyone would want to know about fraud, waste and abuse and work together to get it fixed, but that’s not always the case,” Byrd said. “For two years, conservatives dismissed those audit findings, and an additional $80 million was given to bad actors.

“It was never about or against charter schools, virtual education or more choice options. It was about how a company took over the schools' checkbook to the tune of tens of millions of dollars for excessive administrative costs in schools. ... When we take action on bad news, even if it is a case we’re passionate about, we get it fixed and we come back better.”

On June 27, Byrd released an audit of how the state handled federal pandemic relief money, specifically expenditures made during fiscal year 2021. The audit found several millions of dollars worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds mismanaged and determined about $29 million out of $14 billion in expenditures was questionable.

Many Republicans do not want to talk about the mismanagement of these funds, especially as some of the funding was to go toward support school choice endeavors, Byrd said.

In her speech, Byrd explained her office has to be formally asked before an audit can happen, and that request has to be specific. She said that's why the state department of education hasn’t had an audit of its administrative costs, less than 0.03% of its budget, but an audit of that spending is underway and will be released in the fall.

“We're only auditing a small portion of those funds, and those are heavily legislated,” Byrd said. “The audit will be very good educational tool for anybody who wants to know about how education dollars operate.”

Byrd and McCall expressed their support for this year’s education funding package, which invested $625 million into public education, with a large portion of that being used for tax credits for home schooling, private school and charter school children in order to support school choice. Byrd said these tax credits were the best way to go about school choice.

McCall said the only thing that can take down the Republican supermajority in the Legislature is not working together.

“It's a big caucus. We have disagreements, but we all are focused on moving the state forward,” McCall said. “We are really focused on getting government out of the way.”