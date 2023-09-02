Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least 10 high-ranking Department of Corrections staff members have notified the state they intend to sue for unlawful termination.

“I have not seen anything like this,” said Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, chairman of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee. “These are top executives.”

He said the sheer volume suggests not all of the employees are “mad, disgruntled or bad,” but that there is a problem with the DOC administration.

The terminations and alleged forced resignations come under the administration of Department of Corrections newly minted Executive Director Steve Harpe. Harpe is a former chief information officer at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Gateway Mortgage Group.

Stitt appointed Harpe to the job in October 2022 after Harpe served as the state’s chief operating officer and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“I am very confident on the decisions that were made around those (staff separations), and I am confident in the leaders that made those decisions,” Harpe said.

Only three of those who filed the tort claims or gave notice of intent to sue were executive staff, Harpe said. Five involved resignations, he said.

Employees fired or allegedly forced to retire include wardens, deputy wardens, the chief of medical services and the chief of communications.

“It is horribly egregious,” said Daniel Gamino, an attorney representing nine of the former employees. “(Harpe) has removed, without notice, people who have served the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and public service for 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, in an arbitrary and capricious fashion and, we can show, in an unlawful fashion. I have never seen ... this kind of reign of terror or arbitrary and capricious removal of career employees.”

Josh Ward was chief of communications before he was asked for his badge and cellphone. He said he had gotten two promotions and three raises since being hired in 2021 and believed he was doing a good job.

He has nothing but good things to say about the agency and doesn’t begrudge his replacement, Kay Thompson. Kay Thompson was brought over from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, where she worked under Harpe.

Ward said if he were to guess, her status as daughter to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Atoka, had something to do with his termination and her promotion.

“There are a number of people in positions of power in state agencies because of their relationship with someone higher up on the food chain,” he said.

Roger Thompson has significant input into agency budgets.

“I have had zero conversations with anybody since she has worked with the state,” Roger Thompson said. “To imply otherwise is just false.”

Harpe said Ward hired Kay Thompson, who has been an excellent employee.

“Roger Thompson never asked me for anything,” Harpe said.

An administrative law judge in April ordered that Luke Pettigrew, former Joseph Harp Correctional Center warden, be reinstated with back pay, benefits and that his personnel file be expunged of his termination letter.

The judge also found that there was no reasonable basis for his March termination. Pettigrew had 22 years with the agency.

The agency is appealing that decision in Oklahoma County District Court.

In court documents, a DOC attorney wrote: “Under Respondent’s supervision, the mental health unit was not maintained at acceptable standards. For instance, dried feces routinely found covering windows.”

Pettigrew said he didn’t supervise mental health staff, adding that some inmates, due to their mental health status, acted inappropriately.

Harpe said the administrative law judge got it wrong and the decision was based on a technicality.

Pettigrew said he gave his entire life to the agency and had an outstanding career, with no blemishes, adding that his termination has been “devastating” for him and his family.

Humphrey said Pettigrew was one of the top if the not the top warden in the state.

Critics of Harpe say he has created a culture of fear and low morale among agency employees.

But Harpe said the agency, which has 3,554 employees, had the lowest morale ranking of state agencies when he was appointed and had been for years. He believes morale has improved.

Harpe said turnover was nearly 28% when he arrived and is now down to 16.5 to 18.7%.

Most of the previous directors in the past few decades have come up through the ranks in the department. Harpe wasn’t one of them.

“Harpe has no experience in corrections,” Humphrey said.

Recent state law says the director “shall be qualified for such position by character, knowledge, skill, ability, education, training and successful administrative experience and shall have five years of professional level work.”

But those qualifications have been changed by lawmakers depending on who was favored to be director.

Law requires the appointment to be confirmed by the Senate. Harpe said he was confirmed by a vote of 41-0. The upper chamber has 48 members.

Harpe did a brief stint as Stitt’s appointee and chairman of the Board of Corrections. He holds an associate degree from Tulsa Community College.

“I never claimed to be the expert, but I surrounded myself with people who I think are,” Harpe said.

