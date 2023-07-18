OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett has resigned, the agency confirmed Monday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt had appointed him in August 2019 to lead the agency, which manages the state’s Medicaid program.

Stitt also had reappointed Corbett as secretary of health and mental health, but he failed last session to be confirmed by the Senate.

Corbett’s resignation is effective July 31 or upon the appointment of a replacement, said an OHCA spokeswoman.

Stitt’s office could not be reached for comment.

Corbett previously served as the interim chief financial officer at Lagoon Water Solutions.

Prior to that, he served as a senior partner and risk advisory practice leader with Ernst & Young, retiring in 2017 with more than 38 years of service.

Corbett holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University.