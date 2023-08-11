Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cherokee Nation is working with the state to solve issues involving the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's new PlatePay system and sees no reason to accept Gov. Kevin Stitt's vehicle registration compact extension offer, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Friday.

“The Cherokee Nation has committed to working with Service Oklahoma and the Department of Public Safety to assist with implementation of the PlatePay system," Hoskin said in a written statement. "Oklahoma’s decision to move to PlatePay didn’t involve the Cherokee Nation, but we remain open to assisting the state in accomplishing its law enforcement goals.

"Since the Nation has committed to working with the state on PlatePay, there is no reason to amend the compacts between the Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma," he said. "These compacts have served Oklahomans well for 20 years, and thanks to the work of the Legislature they will continue to serve Oklahomans well into the future.”

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, it is on track to lose $30 million this year because the new system can't identify the owners of many cars no tags or with tribal, paper or obscured tags. It estimates the tribal portion of that at $11 million.

OTA adopted the system as an alternative to human toll collectors.

Officials have said the problem is that OTA does not have access to all tribal vehicle registration information. The Cherokee Nation said several weeks ago that no one with the state had asked for it.

Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation signed a vehicle registration compact in 2002 that provided for the tribe to designate a portion of proceeds from the sale of its license plates for schools and roads in northeastern Oklahoma. The compact was renewed in 2013.

As originally written, the compact automatically renews on Aug. 16 barring written notice from either side. It is unclear whether that written has been given, but on July 31 the Oklahoma House of Representatives completed a veto override that effectively extended all compacts due to expire this year until 2024.

Stitt is contesting the legality of the legislation enacted by the veto override.

In a letter to Hoskin dated Aug. 4, Stitt seems to ignore the override and possibly the automatic renewal and offers a one-year extension if the Cherokee Nation will accept an amendment formally requiring it to provide vehicle ownership information needed for PlatePay.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.