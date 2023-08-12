Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TAHLEQUAH — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner begin their second terms leading the Cherokee Nation on Monday with an inauguration ceremony in Tahlequah.

Eight tribal council members will also be sworn in during the 10 a.m. event at the Chota Conference Center, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.

The new term will bring several changes to the administration and a new tribal supreme court member.

Among the changes, Hoskin has nominated Chad Harsha to replace Sara Hill as attorney general. Hill is leaving for private practice.

Harsha has been the Cherokee secretary of natural resources.

Cherokee Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan has been nominated for a supreme court position vacated by the resignation of Justice Lee Paden.

Besides Harsha, first-time cabinet nominees are Secretary of State Shella Bowlin and Secretary of Natural Resources Christina Justice. Bowlin has been with Cherokee Nation Businesses since 2004, the same year Justice began at the Cherokee Nation.

Bowlin has been CNB’s vice president of corporate strategy and analytics and will replace Glory-Jordan if confirmed. Justice has been Harsha’s director of operations at Natural Resources.

Continuing from Hoskin’s first term are Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Treasurer Janees Taylor, Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee and Marshal Shannon Buhl.

All except Buhl, who is not yet subject to the renomination process, will be considered by the Cherokee Tribal Council on Aug. 31.

“Deputy Chief Warner and I were so fortunate to work with so many great cabinet members during our first term,” Hoskin said in a written statement. “They helped lead our nation through some of the most challenging times in Cherokee history and helped us seize so many great opportunities for the Cherokee people.

“Deputy Chief Warner and I are also grateful that cabinet members who have or will soon depart are doing so to pursue other wonderful opportunities to serve Cherokee Nation and Indian Country,” he said.

