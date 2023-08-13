Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Electric vehicle maker Canoo and the state of Oklahoma have agreed to incentives of more than $100 million over the next decade, providing the embattled startup is able to meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years.

Canoo disclosed the agreement and supporting documents just ahead of a Monday earnings call and deadlines this month for finalizing other incentives from the governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund and Oklahoma City.

“We are so excited to have come to this point in the state of Oklahoma,” said Chris Moore, Canoo vice president of government affairs. “We think we have made substantial progress in setting up our manufacturing facilities. We’ll be highlighting that in coming days. We’re getting to the point that we’ll be able to begin realizing some of these incentives.”

In 2021, Canoo announced plans to build a $482.6 million factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park outside Pryor, but it shifted gears last spring and said it would instead assemble electric vehicle batteries in a smaller plant there and vehicles in the former Terrex facility on Oklahoma City’s west side.

Combined investment at the two sites is expected to be around $320 million. Equipment has been installed at both places, and officials said several months of calibration and testing are likely ahead.

Founded in 2017 as Evelozcity, Canoo has absorbed a series of legal and financial bumps and bruises, among them missing previous deadlines for financial incentives and a $1.5 million fine from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Canoo’s first-quarter earnings report last spring showed a net loss of about $90 million, which was an improvement from previous quarters.

Canoo recently delivered three vehicles to NASA for use at Cape Canaveral and has development contracts with the U.S. military. Altogether, it says, it has orders worth $3 billion.

On Friday, its stock closed slightly lower at 51 cents.

Nevertheless, Moore said the company is beginning to turn the corner after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

“We believe there should be great confidence in our company’s ability to complete the work we’ve set out to do,” Moore said last week. “We have lined up the capital we need to do that. We have an incredible management team that’s experienced and in place. We have the equipment that we need. We have secured the sites that are necessary to put all of this in place. And so we’re well underway with this project.”

To fully realize the state incentives, Canoo must add 948 jobs in the first year and 1,362 after three years. The jobs must all be in Oklahoma and exceed state and local wages. The documents put the expected average annual salary at $60,500.

The company must also make a capital investment of about $220 million.

The incentives would be partly in the form of quarterly cash rebates and partly in tax credits.

Additionally, Canoo has signed worker training contracts with the Cherokee Nation worth up to $1.9 million.

