Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen said Tuesday he intends to vote against the debt ceiling and spending agreement reached by President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Brecheen, a Republican, said the agreement does not reduce spending enough.

"I cannot in good conscience vote for a deal that continues to kick the can down the road at the expense of our kids and grandkids. This is a huge missed opportunity to turn our nation away from a fiscal cliff, and I urge my colleagues to vote NO on the Biden-McCarthy agreement as it currently stands,” Brecheen said in a written statement.

Brecheen's decision likely puts him in opposition to at least two other Republican members of Oklahoma's House delegation.

Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice said over the weekend she would support the agreement. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole has made no public pronouncement on the deal but is a close ally of McCarthy's and chairs the House Rules Committee, which began Tuesday afternoon deciding which amendments to the agreement, if any, are heard.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern and 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas have not commented publicly on the agreement.

Officials say the federal government will began defaulting on debt within a week if the limit is not raised. Those defaults are expected to trigger an economic crisis. Conservatives such as Brecheen see the situation as an opportunity to leverage drastic spending cuts and reversal of Biden policies.

Brecheen said he wants something closer to the bill passed by the Republican House majority earlier this year.

"The Biden-McCarthy agreement only includes approximately 1.3% or less of the real year one savings that House Republicans passed several weeks ago," Brecheen said. "The ... first-year savings were transformative, and that bill also included eight major policy reforms, which were gutted with the proposed debt ceiling agreement with Biden."

Brecheen is among at least 24 Republicans who have said they won't vote for the debt limit agreement, meaning it can pass the House only with Democratic support. Some think that has been the case all along because a handful of Republicans seemed likely to have opposed anything that wasn't very close to the earlier legislation Brecheen mentioned.